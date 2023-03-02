WonderWorks Branson is inviting all scouts to score big with a discounted admission rate of only $12, plus tax, during Scout Appreciation Days this weekend.
On Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, all registered scouts who visit WonderWorks wearing their uniform, vest, or sash qualify to get the discounted All Access pass. Admission comes with access to all the fun and interactive activities that WonderWorks has to offer.
“We love seeing all our local scouts dressed up in their uniforms during this special weekend,” WonderWorks Branson Education Sales Manager Faith Bovo said in a statement. “Scouts, troops, and even troop leaders will have a blast exploring our exciting exhibits!"
No reservations are necessary to get the discounted admission rate on Scout Appreciation Days. Scouts will be able to explore over 100 interactive exhibits inside, including areas that focus on Earth's elements, space exploration, light, physical sciences, meteorology, sounds and senses. Guests are sure to have fun while they learn, as the exhibits focus on STEM topics (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
The Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts each have over 1 million active members, according to the Associated Press. Dedicated troop leaders stay active in finding ways to keep the members involved, engaged, and having fun. WonderWorks is helping them do just that with Scout Appreciation Days.
WonderWorks Branson also offers a discounted group rate all year long for scout groups of 15 or more. Groups must make reservations at least 48 hours ahead of time to get the discounted rate.
Along with scouting groups, other groups such as homeschools, students, birthday parties, family reunions, and more can also plan visits year-round. To make group reservations, visit wonderworksonline.com/branson/groups/.
“The WonderWorks team wants to help you host the perfect event this spring,” WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent said in a statement. “We can create custom event packages for groups of all kinds, ensuring your guests have the best experience possible.”
WonderWorks Branson offers event space opportunities for hosting parties, gatherings, team-building events, field trips, corporate events, scout troops, family reunions, and more. There are numerous event packages and group rates available with advanced reservations. WonderWorks Branson offers over 48,000 square feet of family-friendly, engaging activities.
WonderWorks Branson is located at 2835 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For more information or purchase tickets, visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
