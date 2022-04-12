Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers is offering area appreciation tickets this month to residents of nearly 40 surrounding area counties.
Now through Saturday, April 30, local residents can receive tickets to the Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers show for just $10, plus tax.
In Missouri, this ticket offering is available to residents of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. Arkansas residents living in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren and Washington counties can also get in on the area appreciation deal.
Featuring the talents of the Mabe family, Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers is a country music and comedy variety show, which began in Branson more than 60 years ago in 1959.
Showtimes for Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers in April at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers perform at the Branson Famous Theatre, which is located at 645 MO-165 in Branson. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-231-4999 or visit baldknobbers.com.
