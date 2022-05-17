America’s Top Country Hits at The Americana Theatre is hosting a VIP Night on Saturday, May 21.
Showtime is at 8 p.m. and VIP tickets are being given to all Branson residents and their guests for free. Attendees are also invited to stick around after the show to dance the night away on the Americana’s new dance floor from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. as a live band plays.
“America’s Top Country Hits brings the history of country music to life, featuring classics by the biggest acts, including, Johnny Cash, Buck Owens, Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell, Waylon Jennings, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Brad Paisley, and many more,” a press release from the theater stated. “America’s Top Country Hits tells the story of country music from the 1960’s to the 2000’s and is performed by an all-star cast, many of whom have had their own chart-topping hits, have written major hits, or who have toured with the biggest names in the business.”
The show features Master of Ceremony Josh Carroll, won the Branson Terry Music Award for Guitarist of the Year and Michael and Jennifer Frost, who won the Branson Show Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year. Additionally Jennifer Frost was nominated for Female Vocalist of the year and Michael Frost was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year; while George Geiser was nominated for Steel Guitar Player of the Year.
VIP tickets can be reserved by calling the theatre box office at 417-54408700. The Americana Theatre is located at 2905 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on this show and all of the productions at The Americana Theatre visit the americanatheatrebranson.com.
