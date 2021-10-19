The Mansion of Dreams is returning to the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre.
Illusionist Rick Thomas announced on Friday, Oct. 15, his crowning achievement, The Mansion of Dreams, would be making its way back to its original Branson home in 2022 for his eighth season.
“This one-of-a-kind show returns to the greatest theatre on the Branson Strip,” a press release stated. “The theatre sadly shuttered its doors and Thomas’ show had to close during COVID. It is now a celebration that the show re-opens with all its grandeur in 2022. Rick Thomas looks forward to presenting an amazing new journey never to be forgotten…best described as EPIC.”
For the 2021 Branson show season, Thomas moved his production to the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre, where he will continue to perform through Dec. 11 of this year.
As an illusionist, Thomas has completed five world tours, covering 50 counties. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, and headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia to starring in his own Las Vegas production for 15 straight years to performing on Broadway, Thomas has entertained millions of people across the world.
Thomas has been honored with the coveted ‘Magician of the Year’ by the Academy of Magical Arts and magic’s highest recognition, ‘Illusionist of the World’ by the World Magic Awards.
Over the years Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials, including the NBC series “The World’s Greatest Magic,” as well as Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his own ABC special.
For additional information visit rickthomas.com.
