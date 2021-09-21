The Branson Regional Art Council is hosting its 2021 Annual Member Meeting and New Artist Reception on Friday, Sept. 24.
The events are free and open to the public and will go from 6 to 8 p.m. The annual member meeting will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. During the meeting there will be the election of a new board of directors, as well as announcements regarding several new, exciting events and theatrical performances slated for 2022.
Following the meeting, the public will be invited to take a short walk to the Branson Convention Center Art Gallery, which is located on the 2nd Level Concourse of the facility in downtown Branson. The evening of artistry will include the introduction of several new artists joining the Art Gallery Exhibition.
Several of the featured artists will be in attendance during the reception to discuss their work; while members of the Branson Regional Arts Council Board will be there to answer any questions. The evening will also include refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
