In celebration of their one-year anniversary in Branson, Pink Jeep Tours has introduced an all-new addition to their Baird Mountain tour.
Adventurers spending some quality time with Pink Jeep Tours, will have their chance to experience a 41-degree rock drop plummeting down into the quarry. This rock drop is the steepest trail descent of all five of the Pink Jeep locations, even including the infamous “Road of No Return” in Sedona, Arizona.
In their inaugural year of operation, Pink Jeep Tours Branson has already been hailed by the Best of Branson vacation publication as the “Best of Branson Area Tour” and “Best New Attraction.”
“We are humbled and excited to have received these accolades and awards from everyone that voted for us last year,” Pink Jeep Tours Branson General Manager Gerald Jenkins said. “And this year, we can’t wait for our guests to experience the thrilling new rock drop and extended rock crawls that have been added to the Baird Mountain Rock Quarry.”
Before descending into the quarry, guided 4x4 tours venture off-road to traverse a native forest en route to Baird Mountain’s summit. The scenic overlook provides expansive views of Table Rock Lake and the rolling Ozark hills. Topping the rush from the view is the excitement of a custom Pink Jeep Wrangler sliding into low gear, as it heads down into the Rock Quarry, making its way over to the extended, winding Rock Crawls.
“We recently had the opportunity to take our team on a Pink Jeep Tour through some of Branson’s most beautiful terrain, and a great time was had by all Chateau on the Lake Resort, Spa & Convention Center Sales Manager Aimee Corley Spangenberg said. “We were struck by the sheer power and agility of the Pink Jeep as we tackled the steep inclines and rocky descents of the quarry, bouncing along in our seats through the rough terrain. Our driver, the ever-so-charming Billy, was an expert at navigating the twists and turns of the landscape and provided interesting and fun facts about the local history.
“As we made our way through the rugged wilderness, we were treated to some of the most breathtaking scenery Branson has to offer at the highest point in Taney County with sweeping views of Table Rock Lake. Whether you are an adrenaline junkie looking for your next fix or simply someone who loves to explore the great outdoors, this is an experience that is not to be missed.”
Pink Jeep Tours Branson offers guests a variety of tour options, including the Best of Branson Tour, the Lakes & Landmarks Tour and the Downtown to Mountaintop Branson Tour; all of which have sunset options and visit Baird Mountain.
“Recently, I shot some drone footage for Pink Jeep Tours. We departed from the Jeepot (building where the Jeeps are located on 76 Country Blvd.) and headed out for Baird Mountain to capture the new elements that had been added to their tours,” 417 Drone Owner Jason Preston said. “Our Jeep Guide was part host, part entertainer and part educator. He did a great job driving through the rocky, wooded trails to the top of the mountain. Upon arrival, there were views that went on forever, highlighting the beauty of the Ozarks, Table Rock Lake, and the Ozark Mountains. Next, our Guide took us down the new 41-degree drop, then we climbed over into the rock quarry. Not only did I capture some amazing footage – these new features are impressive! WOW, I can’t wait to do it again! And next time, I’ll be bringing my family.”
Now through Sunday, May 21, Pink Jeep Tours Branson is hosting an area appreciation deal of $35 for a one-hour Quarry Crawl Tour. To receive this offering, locals must call or stop by the Branson location, request the one-hour quarry crawl tour and mention the area appreciation discount.
This offering is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. Additionally, this discount is available to Arkansas residents of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren and Washington counties.
The Area Appreciation Quarry Crawl Tour is not listed on the Pink Jeep Tours Branson website. Residents must show a valid driver’s license at check-in. The discount pricing applies to the resident and their guests or immediate family ages 18 and under.
Pink Adventure Tours was founded in 1960 and based in Sedona, Arizona and has since opened locations in Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, the Smoky Mountains and now Branson. Herschend Enterprises purchased Pink Adventure Tours in 2018. Silver Dollar City Season Passholders receive an exclusive discount and are encouraged to drop by or call in advance.
Reservations can be booked online, by phone (800-873-3662) or in person at the Jeepot located at 3310 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit pinkjeep.com/branson.
