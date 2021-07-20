The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting open auditions for its 2021-2022 Staccato Show Choir.
Staccato is an advanced show choir, which focuses on many different styles of music including pop, musical theatre, classical, jazz and more.
“Do you love to sing and dance? Perform live concerts and public events? Want to travel? Then this is the place for you,” said a press release from the BRAC. “We are looking for at least 20 singers and dancers between the ages of 12 and 18 to represent the Branson Regional Arts Council for their 2021-2022 performance and competition season.”
Under the direction of Jacob Estes and Delyla Uebel, the members of the Staccato Show Choir learn a full 20 to 30 minute competition set, as well as several other songs for concerts and events. The members of Staccato also have the opportunity during the year to take on solo pieces and small ensemble numbers, the release stated.
For the first round of auditions, the BRAC is accepting video auditions only. Video submissions must be no longer than 90 seconds and be a pop, musical theatre, classical or jazz song. Auditions should not be sung a cappella.
Those auditioning will need to state their full name and age in the video. The audition submission deadline is Friday, July 23. Those who pass the first round of singing auditions will be called to a live dance audition at the Historic Owen Theatre at a later date, stated the release.
To submit a video audition, upload the video to YouTube, set the video as unlisted and then email the link to the BRAC at edu@bransonarts.org.
There is an annual tuition of $405 per student. The tuition money is used to assist BRAC with the educational instructors, sheet music, music licensing and other expenses throughout the season. Selected students will be presented with complete details and for qualified students, scholarship opportunities may be available, according to the release.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org. Videos of the Staccato Show Choir performances can be found on the ‘Branson Regional Arts Council’ YouTube page.
