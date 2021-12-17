The Shepherd of the Hills are welcoming folks back to the homestead this Christmas to enjoy the return of their North Pole Adventure, the Trail of Lights, live Christmas shows and much more.
On select dates the rest of this month, guests of the park can go on their own North Pole Adventure this Christmas.
“We started that a few years ago. It just keeps growing and growing. We’ve got live reindeer with that and an incredible Santa visit that every parent just raves about. We’ve lit up the farm and people can come out for just $10 a person,” Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson said. “We priced that for locals and obviously a very affordable price for visitors. We also have an upgraded version of that entry pass for…$29.95 they can come out to the farm and the whole North Pole Adventure, but also do the ropes course and the mountain coaster and inspiration tower for that price. It’s a real good value, especially if they haven’t been out yet to ride the mountain coaster.”
Due to the abundance of tourists visiting the park on Saturdays, Johnson said they are encouraging locals this year to come on the other days of the week to avoid overcrowding.
“That’s open on Fridays and Sundays as well as Saturday for the North Pole Adventure. It’s a lot less busy on those days than it is on Saturday. It’s just been a real popular, affordable, family fun kind of thing for folks to do,” Johnson said. “The kids get to use the playland, visit the petting zoo, we’ve got a bounce house up on Inspiration Tower, they can go walk through the cabin, they can walk through the chapel and all of that stuff as part of the whole North Pole Adventure. It’s just a real nice experience for people to be able to do something with their whole family.”
The Trail of Lights, which has been a tradition for many families since it first opened in 1989, opens every night for the rest of this month at dusk.
“It’s over a mile of lights. They pull in at the Inspiration Tower parking lot or our west entrance. It’s $25 Sunday night through Thursday night and then it’s $30 on Fridays and Saturdays. Trying to even out the traffic so it’s not so busy,” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to incentivize them to use another day. We revised the whole thing two or three years ago and we’ll be doing a bunch more of that and adding quite a few new features next year.”
On Fridays and Saturdays The Trail of Lights remains open until 11 p.m., but closes at 10 p.m. the rest of the week. The park is also doing Cocoa For A Cause this year. Hot Chocolate is served at the Snack Shack for free, but donations are accepted to benefit Elevate Branson and Christian Action Ministries.
Shepherd’s Christmas Carol, which debuted in 2018, is also back again this year.
“It’s kind of become a Christmas family tradition for folks that are coming back every year. It’s kind of funny how much that’s happened. It’s the same characters from the (The Shepherd of the Hills) drama. Ollie Stewart, one of the favorite characters in the show from the drama, he more or less is Ebenezer Scrooge, so it’s kind of his story,” Johnson said. “You’ve got a lot of the lovable characters from The Shepherd of the Hills drama in that as well with him. That show does real well. That’s the dinner show. That’s $44.75 for the Christmas Carol and then $34.75 for kids.”
For the final week of shows, Shepherd’s Christmas Carol will offer showtimes on Dec. 18, 21, 23, 24 and two performances on Christmas Day. The other shows at Shepherd’s Playhouse Theater, Funny Farm Dinner Feud, WhoDunnit Hoedown-A Christmas Mystery and The Chuckwagon Dinner Show will also host several performances a piece between now and the end of the year.
Johnson explained why he believes both locals and visitors have made The Shepherd of the Hills a part of their family Christmas tradition each year.
“Shepherd of the Hills and Silver Dollar City, they helped start Ozark Mountain Christmas back in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. They were the driving forces for that, so it’s the best of what that is,” Johnson said. “People choose Branson because of an incredible offering, but also an incredible value. The idea is to not spend all your money, but to still make Christmas memories at an affordable price.”
To best assist with traffic in the coming weeks, Johnson recommends folks coming to enjoy Shepherd of the Hills park on the east side of the parking lot and then walk through the tunnel, which goes underneath the road, to get into the park. Folks coming after dark to enjoy The Trail of Lights drive-thru can use the entrance located closest to Inspiration Tower.
The $29.95 and $9.95 admission prices for the North Pole Adventure are only available online. At the gate, the North Pole Adventure General Admission Ticket will cost $13.95 and Santa’s Super Ticket, which includes the North Pole Adventure, the ropes course, the mountain coaster and Inspiration Tower, will cost $35.95. Kids ages 3 and under are free.
For additional information, including tickets, showtimes and operating hours call 417-334-4191 or visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
