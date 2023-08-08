The Haygoods have introduced two new one-of-a-kind elements to their 2023 Branson season show, which will cause either “A Little Less Conversation” to take place in the theater as audiences stare in awe at who they’re seeing or rise to their feet in excitement because they “Can’t Help Falling in Love” with the new high flying display of technological marvels on stage.
After celebrating their 30th year of performing in Branson in 2022, The Haygoods are back this year with a multitude of segments. which have been sprinkled in throughout the season since they first took to the stage in February. The Haygoods feature the vocal and multi-instrumental talents of Timothy, Patrick, Dominic, Michael, Matthew and Catherine. Additionally The Haygoods are joined on stage at the Clay Cooper Theatre by award-winning Drummer Dino Phillips.
Haygood Entertainment CEO Timothy Haygood said this was the year they wanted to try adding some of the things they had been working on for quite a bit of time.
“We certainly updated multiple music segments in the show just like we always do. We added new interpretations of all kinds of different materials. We probably dropped in seven or eight musical numbers. Then this year, as far as effects and really fun stuff goes, we added two new things,” Haygood said. “Let’s start with the hologram. We’ve been wanting to add a hologram in the show for a long time, but the traditional method wasn’t possible due to the balcony. So we waited and waited and waited and finally Michael talked to some factories to develop a, I don’t want to reveal the secret, but a custom device to make this happen.”
Haygood explained the concept behind wanting to create and utilize a hologram in the show goes back to their love of Elvis as kids.
“Dean Z is one of the best Elvis guys anywhere and so we approached him about doing Elvis for us, you know Dean Z as Elvis as a hologram, so we could sing with Elvis on stage, so we make this dream come true,” Haygood said. “Michael stands right next to Elvis and he sings with him and it looks like him and it sounds like him and it’s an absolutely extraordinary segment of the show. Dean was so incredible to work with and he understood the vision behind this immediately, because no one has ever done anything like this. The crowd is responding widely to this segment. It’s going extremely well and it’s also very unexpected for that part of the show.”
The second element added to the show includes an indoor drone light show, which Haygood shared is something they’ve been working on for two years now.
“This is not something you can buy off the shelf. It doesn’t exist anywhere, so we had to start at ground zero as far as the design of the drone, the design of the lights on the drone, the programing to control them and to make our vision come true on the stage. With drones, because they can move in three dimensions, they can do anything,” Haygood said. “It’s extraordinary because Michael interacts with them and they fly around Michael while he’s on his jetpack with his guitar and they’re doing a light show along with him as well as interacting with him. And it’s an absolutely extraordinary piece that, to our knowledge, no theater in the USA has ever done.”
Even before the new light equipped drones had actually become a part of the show, Haygood said they were obtaining inquiries from others about using their technology for themselves.
“The number of calls we’ve been receiving from major artists who want to incorporate this technology into their shows has been extraordinary and we’re not going to do that. We spent two years on it. It’s only going to be here in the show in Branson and nowhere else. It’s a really extraordinary segment that I how the readers can come and check out when they have a second. We’ve always been extremely high tech with the show, but this year we went for all the moonshot projects that have been on our dream list for a very long time. It’s going extremely well.”
When it comes to the inspiration behind the creation of this new show element with the drones, Haygood said it was born out of the families frustration of the limitations of traditional stage lighting.
“We do have lights in the show that can move up and down. They’re these huge orbs and we added those two or three years ago, but they can only move up and down. They can’t move in three dimensions and they can’t move at extraordinary speed. They can’t create patterns that are floating in the sky. There’s just so much more you can do with it,” Haygood said. “We had to develop custom software and control systems in order to pull this off. But the effect of it, you can just imagine all these little lights flying around with no limits.”
From the hologram to the drones, Haygood shared the work being done is made possible due to the ongoing efforts of the Haygood Imagination Team.
“We actually have full-time people now that are working on nothing but what we can dream up,” Haygood said. “We have a warehouse in a secret location that’s just full of toys and all we do, all the time, is experiment with the latest technology that exists. Things that maybe we need to dream up to bring to the stage that no one else can replicate, because it doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
To start, Haygood said they’ve begun working with 20 drones, but the family of entertainers has plans to develop this concept more by Christmas time.
“Step two at Christmas time will be even more extraordinary. I don’t want to reveal what we’re working on, but this is the beginning of something magical and you can only see it on our stage in Branson and nowhere else,” Haygood said. “We’ve already begun Christmas rehearsals and we will be adding new elements to the Christmas show as well that bring the lighting and the technology and the music out into the crowd in ways that have never been done. The guys are already installing some of the things we’ve invented for the Christmas show that will be out in the auditorium. So we’re just continuing to walk down that path. We don’t like limits to our imagination and we want to do things that are so extraordinary that they put Branson on the map and from a technology perspective we do absolutely accomplish that.”
With everything they do, The Haygoods spend a multitude of time working on getting things just perfect, which requires a lot of stage time and rehearsal. Haygood said they’re able to have the success they are because the owners of the Clay Cooper Theatre have made it so.
“Clay and Tina Cooper and the staff at the theater give us extraordinary leeway to work ridiculous hours in that theater around the clock. I mean we were there last night until 3:30 a.m. putting the final touch on things,” Haygood said. “Because Clay and Tina believe in our vision for a show and they give us all the resources we need to experiment to our hearts content, we’re able to create extraordinary things. If we had theater owners that weren’t so accommodating with the crazy hours that we work on this stuff, we would never be able to do it. It would never get to that point. They understand our vision and our drive and they have just been absolutely amazing to work with.”
Though The Haygoods have established a variety of technological feats and upped their game each year when it comes to production value, Haygood said their primary focus remains on the music.
“Without a good solid tune and a good solid arrangement, you have nothing. We start there and we just dream up the craziest things we can possibly come up with, whether they exist or not,” Haygood said. “Then we figure out how to turn this into reality and we figure out how to make it make sense for a show here in Branson. But the technology has become a big part of it. People travel from all over to watch the show and a lot of people come from other countries to watch the show, because what we put on the stage you can’t see anywhere else.”
For the 2023 season, Haygood expressed his gratitude to all of the folks who have made the trip to come and enjoy the show this year, with many of their showtimes being sold out.
Every show is sold out a couple dates in advance and the Christmas season is already half way sold out. If anyone wants to come, please call early. We’re incredibly grateful to the community for all their support. We never thought in a million years we could go this far,” Haygood said. “We sold out pretty much every day we’ve played, except a few. Last night we turned away like three to 400 hundred people that couldn’t get tickets. It’s going really well and the news that we’re doing all this fun stuff in the show is spreading like wildfire. Even people that have been to the show before are coming back to check it out and see what we’re up to.”
The Haygoods will be welcoming locals to join them and check out some of their new show features over the course of the next few weeks as they host their Fall 2023 Area Appreciation. Local residents of Taney County and other surrounding area counties will be able to enjoy the show for just $13 per person. Valid showtimes will include The 7:30 p.m. performances from Tuesday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 26; Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 9; and the 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Showtimes for The Haygoods are customarily at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Christmas show for The Haygoods will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 31 and run through Saturday, Dec. 30.
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-339-4663 or visit thehaygoods.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.