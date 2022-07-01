Beginning Friday, July 8, Grand Country’s New South quartet will have a new face joining them on stage.
Earlier this week Grand Country Music Hall announced Barry Arwood would be joining the quartet to fill the vacancy being left behind by eight-year New South lead singer David Ragan.
Arwood has been performing in Branson since 2017 when he moved to the area and joined the cast of Smoke on the Mountain at The Little Opry Theater. In the years since, he has performed with Silver Dollar City, Awesome 80’s, New Jersey Nights, Dancing Queen and The Sons Music Celebration.
“Barry first popped up on our radar when I saw him perform on the 2021 Branson Show Awards presentation,” Grand Country General Manager Mike Patrick said. “I was very impressed with him and he was the first name I thought of when I knew we were going to have an opening. We’re very excited about the new dynamic he will bring to the team”
In joining New South, Arwood will be a part of Grand Country’s signature show, the Grand Jubilee, as well as the New South Gospel show and Branson Country USA.
“I’m very excited to be starting this new chapter of my career, and the fact I get to work with David before he leaves is great,” Arwood said. “I told (New South Bass Singer) Mark McCauley I know there are some pretty big shoes to fill and I hope I can fill them the right way. He said while they are all awful excited to have me, I should probably go ahead and bring my own shoes. I’m very excited about this new chapter of my career at Grand Country.”
Visit grandcountry.com.
