The community is invited to take in the Forsyth Theatre Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Middletown: A Play by Will Eno,” which opens this week at the Forsyth High School Performing Arts Center.
Play Director and Forsyth English Teacher Nick Penton said “Middletown” is a modern telling of the play “Our Town,” which was done back in the 1930s.
“It is a play based in a small town that is supposed to represent every kind of small town in the world filled with normal people going through extraordinary life moments,” said Penton. “A new woman comes to town. She doesn’t have any friends. She’s trying to start a family with her husband. She makes friends with a guy in the town named John. Her name is Mary. John is kind of a sad individual who is trying to find his way in life.
“They have this very close friendship and throughout the course of the show we meet these strange, interesting, sad town characters that are heartbreaking, but also full of hope and wonder and they’re just trying to find their way through life. We see this friendship that almost turns to love, but they know it can’t be that”
Penton explained his selection of “Middletown” came as a result of the students request to perform a dramatic piece.
It is a full drama. There’s funny moments for sure, but it is very sad, Penton said. “This one stuck out to me for some reason. Just the title, Middletown. Middle America. Middle of nowheresville. It just kind of felt fitting for Forsyth, Missouri, which sort of feels like an every town. You’ll find this kind of place in lots of other places.”
Penton added he found the title and the premise of the story interesting as well, especially because he felt the school had never done anything like it before.
“There’s an astronaut that shows up part way through and I love space. There’s a baby being born on stage. There is talk of very real serious things that people go through in the world. I think that is something we don’t talk enough about like depression and loneliness and addiction. All of these things are addressed,” Penton said. “It just struck me. It felt real to life around here. It felt real to just life in general. It felt like something people needed to see. It’s a really honest play. It doesn’t pull any punches and it does get pretty serious, especially in the second act.”
In total, the play features performances by a dozen Forsyth students.
“Mostly newcomers. Last year I had a lot of kids graduate and move off,” Penton said. “These are a lot of fresh new faces that have not done a lot of acting before, but they’re far more natural at it than I was in high school. It’s a moderately big cast.”
“Middletown” features the talents of Liya Rivere, Braydon Wymann, Amanda Hodges, Ty Evans, Kyle Bohon, Gemma Reding, Andrew Cavaness, Leo Hesketh, Elissa Russell, Emrie Straka, Sadie Cross and Anzie Goodsell.
As the show does tackle adult themes and mature elements, Penton advises the show would be best received by those in junior high and older.
Showtimes for “Middletown” are at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec, 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Tickets for the show are sold only at the door and are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
For additional information visit the ‘Forsyth Theatre Arts Department’ page on Facebook.
