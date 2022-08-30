The final three days of White Water’s 2022 season begins with Labor Day Weekend.
After more than three months of fun in the sun, the Branson waterpark is preparing to close for the year as summer comes to an end. White Water will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 3, 4 and 5.
White Water features two million gallons of wet fun with 13 acres of water rides, slides and waves. From the 500,000-gallon Surf’s Up Wave Pool to the Aloha River or Coconut Cove, guests of the waterpark have their choice of relaxing fun to chose from.
Those seeking faster and higher thrills can take a 70 degree, 40 foot plunge at a screaming 26 feet per second on KaPau Plummet or brave the side by side freefall drop slides at Kalani Towers.
For additional information or to reserve tickets visit silverdollarcity.com.
