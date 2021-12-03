The Branson Regional Arts Council’s Staccato Show Choir is hosting their 4th Annual Holiday Showcase Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
This special, one-of-a-kind, concert features the young choir members directed by Jacob Estes and vocal direction by Delyla Uebel.
“Staccato Show Choir is an energetic advanced musical group that combines a challenging music repertoire with entertaining choreography,” said a press release from BRAC. “The choir focuses on elevating and applying its formal training into lively, breathtaking ‘show’ style performances. Students meet at the Historic Owen Theatre and study advanced music theory, vocal warm up, stage etiquette, presence and showmanship, as well as multi-part choral music.”
Tickets for this 4th annual winter concert may be purchased in advance online or at the door. All seats are $10 and the proceeds benefit the BRAC Youth Education Fund, which provides performing opportunities for area youth between the ages of 8 and 18. Tickets are for general seating and no reservations are required.
The Branson Regional Arts Council is a 501c3 non-profit organization and provides a wide variety of artistic events and theatrical programs for all residents in the Ozarks. Financial support for many of their programs is made possible by the Missouri Arts Council and through the generous contributions of private donors and arts council members.
For additional information or to purchase tickets online in advance visit bransonarts.org/showcase2021.
