Kings Chapel is hosting four performances of The Lion King Jr. this weekend at the Music City Centre in Branson.
The Lion King Jr. is a production of the King’s Academy of Performing Arts, which is a Christian based theatre academy teaching vocals, choreography and acting through performance.
“Disney’s The Lion King Jr. is a stage play performed by a cast of children that has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world,” stated an online synopsis. “The African savanna comes to life with an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.”
Showtimes for the production on at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14, and a special 3:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Tickets for the show are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance online. Kings Chapel Branson is located at 1839 W 76 Country Boulevard.
Visit chrisdavisproductions.com for additional information or to make ticket reservations.
