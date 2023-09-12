Down Home Country is hosting area appreciation right now for only $10 per person, plus tax, for residents of Branson and surrounding counties.
Now through Friday, Sept. 22, folks can venture to the Grand Country Music Hall to experience the vocal and instrumental talents of the cast of singers and pickers as they perform some of the best songs in country music.
The $10 admission area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Greene, Douglas, Barry, Polk, Laclede, Dallas, Wright, Ozark and Webster counties. The offering is also available to Arkansas residents of Carroll, Boone, Marion, Newton, Benton, Madison, Washington, Searcy and Baxter counties. Photo I.D. is required to receive the appreciation ticket offering and tickets must be picked up at least one hour prior to showtime.
Down Home Country performers entertain audiences with a variety of “dynamic singing, sidesplitting comedy and down-home fun.” The show features the talents of Vocalist Jamie Haage, Vocalist/Fiddler Melody Hart, Comedian Jarrett Dougherty, Bass Player Larry Allred, Fiddler Wayne Massengale, Drummer Rob Blackburn, Guitar Player Chad Cathell, Steel Guitar Player Greg Moody, and Pianist/Musical Director Michael W. Davis.
Showtimes for Down Home Country are at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays each week, now through Friday, Dec. 8.
