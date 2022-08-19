Silver Dollar City is once again in the running to be voted as having one of the best events in America, this time after being nominated for Best Theme Park Halloween Event.
USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2022 has selected Silver Dollar City’s Harvest Festival as one of 20 fall theme park events to be selected for the Best Theme Park Halloween Event category.
“Looking for a more friendly scare this Halloween? Theme parks across the country host ghoulish events to celebrate the season, and the whole family is invited,” the USA Today 10Best online announcement stated. “We asked a panel of experts to pick their favorite Halloween events, and now we need your help selecting the 10 best. Vote for your favorite once per day until Monday, Sept. 12, at noon ET. The winning events will be announced on Friday, Sept. 23.”
The Harvest Festival at SDC features crafts and pumpkins and is a family-friendly fall festival, designed to appeal to families or individuals looking for an alternative to the more commonly offered scary or gory events at Halloween.
Additionally, this festival offers both daytime and nighttime components. During the day, guests can visit with dozens of artisans set up throughout the park as they demonstrate the making of their crafts.
At night, the park invites attendees to Pumpkins in the City, which features a display of 15,000 carved or ornamental pumpkins, pumpkin sculptures, massive icon pieces and the all-new Foggy Hollow; a magical pathway made of a canopy of lights, fog and immersive special effects.
Voting has already opened. Silver Dollar City fans have the opportunity to vote everyday for the 1880s theme park by visiting silverdollarcity.com/vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.