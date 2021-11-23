A Missouri State University student is crowned the winner of the inaugural Ozarks DynaCom Five Star Talent Contest.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, Erich Eastman, originally of Union, Missouri, placed first in the finals portion of the talent contest at Presleys’ Country Jubilee. Competing against 10 other contestants, Eastman, along with Kentucky Just Us and Bri Coleman were selected to move onto the second round of the finals. Coleman placed second and Kentucky Just Us placed third.
“It’s just a wonderful feeling and truly unexpected. It was a great contest today. There was a lot of amazing talent here,” Eastman said following the show. “I went third today out of the 10 finalists. I just remember every act before and after I was just like, it was just a feeling of ‘Oh Wow!’ Then being announced as one of the top three was like, ‘Yes!’ I was like, ‘Oh man, these other two finalists are so good,’ but I just felt so ready. I just felt so, so ready to get up there and do what I do. To have actually done that and won feels surreal.”
For his talent, Eastman sang two original songs, which were accompanied by his guitar and beatboxing skills.
“The first song was an original I wrote at the start of the big quarantine when I was feeling kind of, not down, but reflective and contemplative. I was just thinking about things from my past. It’s called ‘Fever Dreams,’” Eastman said. “That one is probably closest to my heart out of any of the songs I’ve written. The lyrics are a bit ambiguous, but they also have very specific meanings to me. That is the one I love to play the most. I play it a lot. Then the second song, it’s called ‘Flutter’ I wrote it three days ago and it just kind of came out. I was listening to the new Silk Sonic album, with Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. I just felt that like funky, lovey dovey vibe and I don’t know, it just started coursing through me, so I just wrote it. The beatbox came naturally. I was like, ‘Man, this needs to groove.’”
As the winner of the talent contest, Eastman received a trophy, a guest appearance on the syndicated Grand County USA television program and $1,000 cash prize. Eastman said he’s already got big plans for his winnings.
“They’re going to go straight to paying off my student loans,” Eastman said with a laugh. “It’s not too interesting, but it is necessary.”
The finals competition, which was hosted by Branson Entertainer Dalena Ditto, also featured performances from Jake & McKayla, The Crays Twins, Lisa Straka, Jazz! Quartet, Diana Rockwell, Ron Preston and Erin Payne.
To judge the contest, Ozarks DynaCom welcomed New South Member Luke Menard, Actress and Producer Shelley Wagggener, and Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow.
Proceeds from the tickets sold at the contest on Saturday, as well as the semi-finals completions earlier this month, go to benefit the Branson Regional Arts Council in Branson and Ozarks Arts Council based in Harrison, Arkansas.
To learn more about Eastman, the winner of the contest, visit his page on Instagram @ericeastmanmusic. For additional information on the contest and the other contestants visit ozarksdynacom.com.
