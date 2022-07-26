The Americana Theatre is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Branson High School Marching Band and their efforts to produce their fall 2022 show.
On Friday, July 29, folks are invited to come to the Americana Theatre to see the 8 p.m. production of Awesome 80’s for a discounted price of $15, plus tax, which is a savings of $24 off regular price.
This year’s show theme for the marching band is The Last Train Home. All of the music audiences will hear from the band as well as the props for the show will be train themed.
Branson Band Booster Fundraiser Organizer Christina Matney shared Chris and CJ Newsom have been amazing to work with as they come together to put on this fundraiser.
“We’re going to have a small group of kids playing prior to the show, just to kind of show off some of their fun skills. We are getting ready to ramp up our marching season, so they are preparing for their show The Last Train Home,” Matney said. “All $15 goes to the boosters to support that new show. The kids, as they venture into this marching season. Then there’s also going to be a 50/50 raffle, so 50% of it goes to the winner and then the other half goes back to the band boosters to support those kids.”
The Awesome 80’s show features a variety of the best music introduced to the world during the 1980s, performed by an energetic cast of talented singers and dancers.
Matney explained how the booster club will utilize the funds they raise to support the marching band in the coming months.
“It goes toward props for the field show. It will go toward flags for the color guard. Our drum majors haven’t had new uniforms in probably seven years, so we’re hoping to have enough funds to help get them new uniforms this year and we are just super excited. Those funds go towards other little things as well. We are doing band camp in August. It will support little things and treats like popsicles in the evening, lunches during the marching season and things of that nature.”
The monies collected during this and other fundraisers are also used by the boosters to assist any band student who is in need of financial assistance.
“We don’t ever want a student to not participate because of finances. So any extra that is raised goes toward helping those students as well to make sure that all the pieces are able to happen,” Matney said. “The really cool big sousaphones and tubas, those are provided by the school, but they need maintenance and care, so those get very expensive…We want to make sure all of our students get the best opportunity to learn on quality equipment and have working equipment and have the best musical education possible.”
As for the upcoming marching band season, Matney said they’ve got a full calendar of events this fall.
“We participate in all of our home (sports) games, which is super fun and exciting and our Branson people get to see them. They also participate in five festivals, as well as hosting our own festival,” Matney said. “We have a pretty competitive season and we go all over southwest Missouri and we are also getting ready to go to Tulsa this year for a festival, so we travel all over for that competitive season. We also participate in the Veterans Parade as well as the Adoration Parade.”
Matney additionally expressed her gratitude to the Americana Theatre and the Newsom’s for assisting them with this fundraiser.
“It’s a great feeling and wonderful thing for us and for me as a parent to know there are people in our community that want to support our children, to support their education, to support their passion for music,” Matney said. “Branson so depends on entertainment and music that it’s great to have theaters willing to give back to our students and to fuel that next generation as these kids are going to be the next generation of Branson entertainers and the musicians who are going to keep music alive in these theaters.”
To receive the $15 discounted admission into Awesome 80’s, patrons are asked to mention the Branson Band Boosters Fundraiser when purchasing tickets. Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased in person at the Americana Theatre box office or by calling 417-544-8700.
The Americana Theatre is located at 2905 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. To learn more about the Awesome 80’s show visit americanatheatrebranson.com.
