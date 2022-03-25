Jammin’ for Jesus is back for 2022 with a new name and two new producers.
Now titled Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus, the free monthly concert series will host its first event of the year on Sunday, April 3, at the Branson Famous Theater. The music will begin at 2 p.m. with Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe, as well as special guest Pastor Bruce Haynes.
Newly named Branson’s Jammin’ For Jesus Producers Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker will also serve as concert hosts for the evening. Pendergrass and Meeker took over for long-time producer Phyllis Rotrock who decided to pass the concert baton at the end of 2021.
“These concerts have always been about praising Jesus, ministering to lost and hurting people, all while supporting local charities,” Meeker said. “It is our prayer that Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus will continue to be about spreading the good news of God’s love through music, as we praise Jesus and continue to support local charities. We love and appreciate all of Phyllis’ support throughout this transition and appreciate the support of loyal fans for these concerts. We covet prayers as we seek God’s will for every concert.”
The concert will additionally feature the talents of Bob Davidson, Carol Sanguinette-How, Wendell Johnson, Harmony Trio, Sonshine Road, Jimmy Jack Whitaker and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
Admission into this presentation of Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus is free with a donation to benefit New Life Restoration Center. They will be collecting household paper goods such as toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, napkins, kleenex and other similar products. A love offering will also be taken.
The Branson Famous Theater, home to the Branson Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 State Highway 165 in Branson. For additional information email bransonj4j@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.