Due to audience demand, the Grand Shanghai Circus-Tour show has added extra last minute performances to their Branson tour stop at Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre.
On top of their previously scheduled performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the theatre announced they will also be offering showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, and Monday, Feb. 21.
Showcasing the skills and abilities of championship performers from America, Mongolia, Australia, Morocco, Peru and Shanghai, China, this newly formed Shanghai Circus-Tour show received a standing ovation following their debuting Branson performance on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14.
For these special performances this month, the theater is offering area appreciation ticket rates of $15 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for children. To receive the area application rate, be sure to mention it when making a reservation with the box office.
The Branson based Grand Shanghai Circus show will begin regular performances for their 2022 show season on Friday, March 4, and offer almost daily performances through the rest of the year.
“With their artistic interpretations of the world’s greatest acrobatic skills, Cirque du Soleil changed the landscape of Cirque style productions. With sold out shows worldwide, Cirque du Soleil soon became the world leader in this style of presentation. And now, featuring performers from around the world comes a new generation of Cirque style shows,” General Manager Cindy Thomas said. “The Grand Shanghai Circus-Tour Show is perfect for the entire family as it brings to the stage breathtaking excitement in a magnificent extravaganza that will leave you spellbound.”
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is also home to Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee: Urban Cowboys Ride Again and The Texas Tenors. The Branson theater is located at 3455 West 76 Country Blvd.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call the box office at 417-336-0888 or visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.