Young performers in the area are invited to join the 2023 BRAC Summer Youth Institute as they prepare for their upcoming summer productions of Disney’s High School Musical JR and Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.
Registration is open and applications are being accepted for those ages 6 to 18 interested in experiencing the Branson Regional Art Council’s summer theater camp at the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson. This year’s theme is Fun Education, and the BRAC are expanding the program to include two performance groups, limited to 35 students in each group.
“We appreciate your interest in having your child participate in our upcoming BRAC Summer Youth Institute Theatre Education Program,” BRAC President & Education Director Kim Hale said in a BRAC press release. “We believe it will be a highlight of their summer, as well as contribute to their overall self-esteem and confidence, not to mention, it’s a lot of fun!”
No auditions or previous experience is required to participate in the program. The students will learn acting, dancing, singing and stage moments culminating in two separate stage productions. The performance groups will be split up into a younger group for ages 6 to 12 and an older group for ages 13 to 18.
The younger group will attend classes from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to June 25. The classes will culminate with three public performances of Schoolhouse Rock Live JR. at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23; 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR is based on the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon! This energetic musical follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching,” the release stated. “He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as ‘Just a Bill,’ ‘Lolly, Lolly, Lolly’ and ‘Conjunction Junction’ bring his lesson plans vividly to life.”
The older group will attend classes from 12 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to June 25. Classes will culminate with three public performances of High School Musical JR at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 and Saturday, June 24; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
“Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life at the Historic Owen Theatre in Disney’s High School Musical JR. It’s the first day after winter break at East High,” the release stated. “The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the ‘status quo,’ Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.”
There will be an important parent/student meeting for everyone to attend on Friday, June 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuition is $175 per student for all three weeks of the program and includes all classes, performances, personal script and logo t-shirt. A limited number of scholarships are available based on need and situation. Contact edu@bransonarts.org for more information.
Reserved seat tickets for both shows are on sale now and can be purchased at bransonarts.org/tix./ The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson.
For additional information or to register for the 2023 BRAC Summer Youth Institute visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.