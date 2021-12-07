Season 19 American Idol Contestant Alex Miller is set to join The Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent this week as a special guest for two of her upcoming performances at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Vincent, who is performing all this week at The Mansion, will welcome Miller to the stage on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. Miller was featured in one of the most recent seasons of American Idol. He is best known for his debut single and American Idol auction tune “I’m Over You So Get Over Me.”
Miller said the invitation to join Vincent as one of her special guests while performing in Branson came as a result of their friendship. He explained the two met just a couple years ago when they were both performing at The Lincoln Jamboree in Hodgenville, Kentucky.
“I was one of the regulars there. This was before American Idol or anything. I was playing and got to talking to her and finding out what a nice lady she was. I just kept talking to her and we kept in touch ever since then,” Miller said. “She asked me to come down and be a part of this and I’ve been looking forward to it ever since.”
A Kentucky native, Miller said this will be his first trip to Branson.
“It’s about like going to Florida for us, Branson is. Though we’re in a neighboring state, it’s still quite a ways for us to come, but definitely looking forward to it,” Miller said. “I’ve never been, so I don’t know what to expect. I’ve heard lots of things, lots of good things and I’m sure they’re all true.”
Miller released his first Christmas single, “That’s What Christmas Is For” on Nov. 12. For his debut Branson performance, Miller said he hopes folks are ready to experience a country Christmas with him.
“Back home in Garrard County we have a country Christmas and if you like country Christmas’ then I guarantee you’re going to like what I’m going to be doing. I’m going to be throwing in some songs that are on my new album, so if you want to come out and hear some brand spanking new music, come on out and listen,” Miller said. “If you want some Christmas classics, we’ll definitely come out and give those a listen to. I’ve got a brand new Christmas song out, so if the folks want to come out and hear it live, they can come on out and see me.”
Though he’s only recently become a household name due to his exposure on American Idol, Miller has been performing professionally since the age of 7. Miller said he’s always found comfort being on stage.
“Being up on stage is kinda like sitting in my living room and enjoying a cup of coffee or something like that. It’s home to me. I’ve always been that way, even when I was a little kid,” Miller said. “I started singing at church and I would get up and perform in front of the congregation and it was just fun. I just remember having a good time. I wanted that feeling to continue so I started playing guitar and this, that and the other. Never gave it up. It was basically how I got started and what led me to doing what I do now.”
During his time on American Idol, Miller made it to the Top 64 for Season 19. He performed in the Showstoppers round, but did not advance to the Top 24. Miller said his time on Idol was a learning experience.
“I did learn a lot from being on the show. I’ve learned there’s a lot more involved than just getting up there and playing the guitar and singing a tune,” Miller said. “There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. That’s what I learned from Idol and I learned gratitude for all the things people has done for me as well.”
On Oct. 1, Miller released his first single for Billy Jam Records called “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya.” Miller said for his upcoming album he initially only wanted to include songs he had written himself, but then his producer pitched this song, written by Bill Whyte, Dane Wilson and Paul Bogart.
“Don’t let the barn door hit ya, that’s something my grandmother used to tell people all the time. I thought this is something I’d come up with,” Miller said. “This song did teach me a whole lot. There’s lots of great songwriters out there and they need their songs cut just as much as anybody else’s. I’m just honored that I got to cut this one. I think it turned out great. The video turned out great and I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled that it’s all come together like this.”
While he wasn’t able to go into any big details, Miller was able to tease that his album would be dropping toward the beginning of next year, but he’s got a new single coming out before then.
“I’m real excited about this single. I can’t really give you the title or nothing, but I’ll tell you, if you love country music and love a good heart song then this will definitely be something up your alley,” Miller said. “I co-wrote this one with Jerry Salley, so this is an Alex Miller original. I think the folks are really going to like it and attach to it.”
Miller’s performances at The Mansion Theatre with Rhonda Vincent will each be at 8 p.m. On Dec. 6 and 7, Vincent welcomed Grand Ole Opry Legend Jeannie Seely to The Mansion as her special guest, and on Dec. 8 and 10, Vincent’s guest will be Country Music Legend Moe Bandy. For tickets and additional information on the show visit themansiontheatre.com.
For more on Alex Miller visit amillermusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.