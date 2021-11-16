Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers are returning to Branson on Saturday, Nov. 20, to launch their 2021 Country & Christmas Tour at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts.
The Grammy-Award winning trio, who have been performing for more than six decades, will be kicking-off their Christmas tour with an 8 p.m. showtime on Saturday.
Rudy Gatlin, the self-titled tall, good looking brother, who stands on the right, sings the high harmony, plays rhythm guitar and holds it all together, said their Christmas tour will basically be what they’ve been doing for the last 41 years.
“We started doing Christmas shows in about 1980. Our agent in New York said, ‘Hey, do y’all do Christmas songs?’ We said, ‘Well, good lord, yeah we know Christmas songs.’ He said, ‘Well I just booked us on some shows in December.’ You see we used to stop in November. We stopped touring and that was pretty much the end of the season,” Gatlin said. “We said, ‘Sure’ and he booked us in a couple of theaters and we would do our Country & Christmas show. So not all country and not all Christmas, but we’d do a Country & Christmas show and it worked out so good.”
Gatlin said for the Christmas portion of the show, they enjoy performing the classics.
“We’ll do some country hits and then go into Christmas. We’re kind of traditional. We like the ole traditional songs. I still like to hear ‘White Christmas’ Christmas song,” Gatlin said. “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas. I still like to hear that. It just feels like Christmas when you hear ‘White Christmas’ and chestnuts roasting on an open fire. So that’s what we’re going to do.”
As for the country section of the show, Gatlin said they have some of their biggest hits lined up to sing, as well as some of their misses.
“We’ll do ‘Houston’ and ‘Broken Lady’ and even a couple songs that weren’t hits. We’ll throw in a couple of misses like ‘Done Enough Dyin’ and ‘Help Me,’” Gatlin said. “Of course we’ll do a little medley of ‘I Just Wish You Were Someone I Loved’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Cry.’ ‘Statues Without Hearts’ and a bunch of others like that. We’ll end with ‘All the Gold’ of course.”
Gatlin added that they are looking forward to getting back to Branson.
“We love to come back there. Beautiful theatre, beautiful crowds, beautiful people that we work with and for. We love Larry Wilhite and the fine folks at The Mansion Theatre,” Gatlin said. “It’s good to come back there. I’ve got a lot of friends there. I don’t know if we’ll have time to see them all, but maybe we will. They’ll drop by and we’ll visit with them.”
From Branson, The Gatlin Brothers will be making more than a dozen show stops as they take their Country & Christmas show across the country.
“We’re doing some dates down in Florida. We’re doing a date in Kansas…and a couple days later we’re in St. Louis. We’re at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas,” Gatlin said. “We are at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin south of Nashville. It’s about seven minutes from the house, I love that one.”
Their final stop of the tour will be in Wickenburg, Arizona, which is about a three hour drive northwest of Phoenix.
“Get on the plane early, fly to Phoenix, get the rental car, get the bags in the rental car and drive a couple hours,” Gatlin said. “We’ll probably go out there, sometimes we go out there the day before. We love performing. Like my old buddy Stephen Stills said, ‘I sing for free, but they pay me to travel.’”
Outside of performing, said the brothers have just been getting ready for the Christmas season, spending time with the family and hitting up the fairways when they can.
“We work and play golf. We enjoy golf and I walk the par three course next to the golf course and the range and get a good little exercise,” Gatlin said. “If you’re going to walk, you might as well be carrying a nine iron or a wedge and playing on a par three and get some exercise in. Sunshine and exercise.”
As for any upcoming music releases, Gatlin didn’t share details, but said they’ve got a few projects underway.
“We’ve got a little something in the works, we’re working on. It will probably be released next year and then maybe working on another CD down the road of redoing some hits and some misses with some fellow artists,” Gatlin said. “Maybe another Christmas album down the road. We’re busy. Always busy. We keep busy. There’s always something to do.”
For additional information or reserve tickets to their upcoming Branson performance visit gatlinbrothers.com or themansiontheatre.com.
