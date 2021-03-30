The first Jammin’ for Jesus of 2021 is set for this Sunday, April 4 at the Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theatre.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Jammin’ for Jesus hosts Brandon Mabe, Sheila Meeker and Brian Pendergrass will take the stage to bring audiences some good news, good music and good company, stated a press release from Jammin’ for Jesus Producer Phyllis Rotrock.
Also taking the stage on Sunday will be the talents of Bruce Haynes, Megan Mabe, Joshua Patterson, Troy Richardson, Dale Rochelle, Heart to Heart, Harmony Trio, Freedom featuring Bud and Lynda Lynn and Saxophonist Gary Dooms, according to the release.
“Music says what is in our hearts, even when our hearts are heavy,” said the release. “Please join us as we pay tribute and remember good friends of Jammin’ for Jesus that we lost this year. We’ll celebrate Christ welcoming them unto His Kingdom.”
Admission into Jammin’ for Jesus is free with the donation of household and paper products such as cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper and napkins to benefit New Life Restoration Center.
“Our primary purpose is to provide the opportunity for residents to develop a relationship with God and in turn become productive citizens free from addiction,” said New Life Temple Pastor Bruce Haynes in the release.
“The Center ministers to adult men ages 20 and up in a year-long restoration that changes lives,” said Center Director Danny Burd in the release.
During the event a love offering will be collected.
“Mask up for Jesus! The safety of our performers and audience members is very important to us and masks are currently required while in the theater. We will also be seating for social distancing,” said Manager Brandon Mabe in the release. “We are excited to be a part of Jammin’ for Jesus Gospel Concert at the Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theater. Please join us for an afternoon of Great Gospel Music.”
The Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theater is located at 645 S. Hwy 165.
For additional information contact Phyllis Rotrock at 417-336-5622.
