Friends, family and fans gathered at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, July 24, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Branson music icon Dino Kartsonakis.
For the first time in several year, Kartsonakis made his way back onto a Branson stage to perform alongside his Austrian Crystal Piano during his Dino & Friends 80th Birthday Celebration.
As part of the celebration, Kartsonakis shared the stage with his wife Cheryl, the iconic Sandi Patti and Singer/Actress Mary Millben. The evening also included performances from former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, Kartsonakis’ protege Timothy Noble, Kartsonakis’ daughter Christina, an 80 voice choir and a a full orchestra.
The performance was free and open to the public to attend. Sponsors of the celebration were provided with VIP seating and acknowledgement during the show. Additionally sponsors received an invitation to join Kartsonakis on stage after the show for a birthday reception, including an enormous birthday cake baked by Kartsonakis’ nephew Paul Bartholomew.
The conclusion of the show welcomed all of the entertainers of the evening back onto the stage for a finale performance.
