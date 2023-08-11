For years now the sounds of joyous laughter have filled the Yakov Smirnoff Theater, but with no place to escape but up, it was only a matter of time before the decades of built up explosive laughter blew the roof right off of the comedian’s Branson venue….or maybe it was just the wind.
From the evening of Sunday, July 30 through the early morning hours of Monday, July 31, intense rainfall and straight-line winds measuring 65 to 70 miles per hour, plus isolated gusts up to 80 miles per hour in Branson caused serious damage throughout the area. One of the most impacted locations included the 33-year old theater sitting upon the hill on the right of Highway 65.
Smirnoff shared he and his wife Olivia were making their return to Branson after going on an Alaskan cruise for her birthday when the storms hit the area. After their plane touched down in Kansas City, Smirnoff shared he received a call from his assistant at 4:30 a.m. informing him of the damage to his beloved theater.
“It was 4:30 in the morning,” Smirnoff said, “So I’m like, ‘How do you know?’ She said, ‘Well, we lost our lights, so we went to my husband’s business, which is not far from here, to see if everything was okay there. Then we passed the theater and there was the roof, flopping on one side and the other side.’ So then they went and got a key and walked inside and it was pouring rain inside the building.”
Doing his best to find the humor within the devastation, Smirnoff said his first reaction was to assign guilt for the destruction to the president of Russia.
“First I wanted to blame this on Putin, because I’m from Ukraine and I’m going, ‘They send a drone here to destroy my building.’ But then I thought, ‘Maybe it was just explosive laughter that blew the roof off.’ So I was coming up with some kind of and looking for some kind of a light at the end of the tunnel,” Smirnoff said. “All jokes aside though I put so much of my heart and soul into every inch of this theater when I bought it and I spent probably a million dollars on making it really plush and all that. So seeing it (damaged) like that and we’re not even done yet. Those walls probably have moisture so they’ll be tearing them down, so they’re going to open the walls. It just keeps going. It’s crazy.”
As those who have been inside the facility know, Smirnoff has an art gallery of his paintings on exhibit in a wing of the theater. When he began to discover so much of his venue in ruin, Smirnoff said his thoughts went to his art.
“By the stage there was this much water,” Yakov said as he gestured a distance of about four to six inches between his hands. “All the audio and video equipment was covered with water. So I don’t think it’s going to work very well anymore. But the good news is my art was spared. My art was not touched, so thank you God. Because how do I replace that? The tiles, the chairs, the ceiling, installation all of that is replaceable, but the art would be very difficult. So that’s the story.”
Just last year The Duttons were left without a venue after a fire caused flame, smoke and water damage to their facility. While The Dutton Family Theatre Complex was being renovated, Smirnoff shared he was one of the first to reach out to the performing family to offer assistance. Now, they’re getting the chance to repay Smirnoff for his kindness.
“When the fire happened. I said, ‘If you want to, you can come here.’ They said, ‘Oh no, we’ll be fixed in two weeks.’ I said, ‘OK and whatever you need.’ Then a couple of days later they said, ‘I don’t think we’ll be fixed in two weeks.’ So I did the same thing,” Smirnoff said. “It’s just you don’t believe that this is happening. They messaged right away, ‘Hey, there’s a space with your name on it and you’re welcome to come here and we’ll do the best we can to host you here.’ I texted, ‘Oh no, we’ll probably cancel our next six shows in August, but we’ll start again on Sept. 9.’ And then I told that to the insurance company and they said, ‘Sept. 9? What year did you mean?’ Yeah, so I went ‘Oh, I think I need to find a place to perform.’ So that’s what happened. The Duttons have been great.”
Though he was scheduled to offer a handful of shows this month and again in September, Smirnoff said he’s going to postpone his return to the Branson stage a little bit longer. The comedian will make his debut at The Dutton’s theater in two months where he will offer a total of 24 shows at 2 p.m. in October and November.
As far as being able to return to his own stage and theater, Smirnoff said his goal is to be back in business by the start of his 2024 Branson show season.
“Our first show next year is April 17th. They keep finding more stuff, so I’m, at this moment, probably not good to say, we’ll probably open on April 17, but I’m going to push for that. I think it depends on what they want us to do with chairs. If the chairs have moisture that would add more,” Smirnoff said. “But putting the ceiling tiles on and making sure everything is safe. I think it is doable before April. I’ll have to push for it, but I think it’s doable. But I also can’t tell you, because last night we had more rain and just today we had more damage. In the lobby this time, because the rain got that roof. We’re going to come out okay, because we’re going to have a pretty good building. It’s an upgrade from what it was. It’s kind of hard to watch it being destroyed and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Though he has been having to watch pieces of his damaged theater get ripped out and thrown away, Smirnoff has been able to carry a positive attitude through the whole process. The famous Ukrainian comedian shared how he was able to walk into his theater auditorium, look up at the holes in the roof and instead of focusing on the water pouring down, he saw the light shining through and provided him with a peace knowing there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I believe God is guiding all of this and God has been so good to me. Even the insurance agent says, ‘God is watching out for you.’ It’s like, this is the guy that’s supposed to say, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’ But he’s saying it’s going to be OK. So when I see that I go, ‘Thank you God’ and move on,” Smirnoff said. “I want to be able to perform here as long as I precede on living. It’s worth rebuilding and it will get upgraded in some ways. It’s just the nature of the beast that you’re not going to put some old stuff in here. You’re going to have new carpets and new stages and new equipment that has to be replaced, but it’s going to be state-of-the-art as opposed to old equipment.”
The folks who have been working inside and out of the theater to clean and remove things to prepare for the restoration Smirnoff called a Godsend.
“The people God sent to work on this are just great. They’re great. They’re very careful. They’re very protective and respectful,” Smirnoff said. “It’s not like, ‘Let’s rip it out’ I’m impressed. So far again, this has been a shock, but it’s going to be OK.”
Despite the challenges he’s facing with the theater and needing to move to a new venue, Smirnoff is still working on his next project. The comedian shared at the beginning of the 2023 season he was putting together a new book and would be utilizing his audiences throughout the year to discover what they responded the most to and use those in the book.
Smirnoff said the progress of his next book is going really well, however, after speaking at an luncheon attended by a multitude of pastors, he’s found his focus has somewhat shifted.
“It’s always about laughter in a relationship. Why is laughter there in the beginning and as it progresses it kind of fades away,” Smirnoff said. “There were 70 pastors from different churches and they gave me a standing ovation…so they kind of put the stamp of approval. And what it was, it was a laughter recipe and the laughter recipe is very simple. It’s your sense of humor plus meeting the other person’s needs and laughter is a part of that and you bake it and it’s going to be there. They loved it and it’s kind of biblically sound.”
Smirnoff added this revelation was also in part to his most recent desire to learn more about laughter in the Bible.
“What does the Bible say about laughter? It says a lot about joy and being joyful. But laughter, there are very few things there. What shocked me is that Sarah had the child. God told her she’s going to bear a child when she was 90 and she laughed at that point in disbelief,” Smirnoff said. “Then she gave birth to Isaac and Isaac means laughter. I didn’t know that. Like how can I perform for all these years and didn’t know that. It’s like God said, I’ll take your roof, but I’ll give you a little bit more direction…I think that’s what I’ve been waiting for and looking for. In terms of a book, pretty much, my PBS special I just need to transcribe it and boom I have a book. So I’ll probably have a book out by the end of the year.”
Showtimes for the Yakov Smirnoff show at The Dutton Family Theatre Complex will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in October and at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in November. Smirnoff shared there are a few conflicting dates where both he and The Duttons have 2 p.m. shows scheduled in October and November, so he will be moving those few performances to a separate special location to be announced soon.
The Duttons Family Theatre Complex is located at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on Smirnoff or to reserve tickets visit yakov.com.
