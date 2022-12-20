The Branson Regional Arts Council is offering community theater audiences the opportunity to see all of their 2023 productions for one flat rate.
Now through Feb. 26 at 6 p.m., the BRAC is selling their 2023 season passes, which is good for all the nine of the Main Stage productions currently scheduled for the upcoming season.
Season passes for 2023 can be purchased at the cost of $146.20 for adults or $105.40 for youth ages 17 and under, which is a savings of 15% off. With a season pass, purchasers can reserve their preferred seat for all nine shows for the upcoming year.
As a part of this promotion, the BRAC is also pre-selling individual show tickets for $20 for adults and $12 for youth ages 17 and under.
The 2023 BRAC production line-up will feature: Mary Poppins—The Musical with 15 performances from Feb. 9 to Feb. 26; Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic with six performances from March 17 to March 26; Emma! A Pop-Musical (BRAC’s Staccato Show Choir) with five performances from March 30 to April 2; Nunsense—The Mega Musical with eight shows from May 11 to May 21; High School Musical JR (BRAC’s Summer Youth Institute) with six performances from June 22 to June 25; Monte Python’s Spamalot with a total of eight shows from July 27 to Aug. 6; A Midsummer Night’s Dream with six performances from Sept. 8 to Sept. 17; The Addams Family with eight shows from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29; and a “To Be Announced”—Disney Jr. Musical (BRAC’s Winter Youth Institute) with 10 shows from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10.
The BRAC explained in the release, other special events throughout the year will be sold individually or available to BRAC Members. Show tickets may be exchanged to other main stage shows or dates during the 2023 season. No refunds will be given, with the exception of an emergency.
For additional information, full show descriptions or to reserve a 2023 season pass or tickets call 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.