The community is invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment and fun on Friday, Jan. 13, as the Hollister School District Talent Show makes its long awaited return.
The talent show, which will feature a total of 21 students, ranging from grades kindergarten through 12th grade, will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Hollister Middle School and High School Choir Director Lauren Reedy, who organized the return of the once annual fundraising event, shared the participating students all auditioned for their chance to showcase their talents in the show.
“It’s going to be a wide variety of students and talents showing off whatever the best of Hollister schools has to offer,” Reedy said. “There will be concessions and it will end with a people’s choice award that a student from our ECC Elementary Division and our Middle School/High School Division both will leave with a small trophy saying they were the people’s choice award winner.”
At the end of the talent show, while the ballots are being counted, Reedy said they’ll have the Hollister High School Blue Harmony Singers Show Choir take to the stage to perform their competition show for the first time to the public.
“We compete all around Missouri, starting the following Saturday on the 21st. So this will be our one and only public performance for Hollister,” Reedy said. “If they want to come out and support Hollister before they head out to competition in their full costumes and the jazz band’s our accompanying band for the show choir. This will be their one and only night to perform for the town if they want to come out and support the group before they head out to compete.”
Tickets for admission into the talent show are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. The funds raised during this event will benefit the Hollister Choir Department.
“The show choir and the marching band are currently working on a trip to Disney World during spring break. So we are using every opportunity we can to fundraise money to help the students get there. That is where the money this year will be going.”
This year’s talent show serves as a reappearance of the event after COVID and the resulting pandemic caused the production to be placed in limbo.
“This is only my second year at Hollister, so I’ve never personally ran or done the talent show at Hollister. But it was my impression that COVID kind of canceled the talent show that was happening that year,” Reedy said. “The opportunity was brought to me that the music department would run the talent show and so we’re bringing it back. I don’t think there’s been one since 2019, is my understanding.”
As for the entertainment prepared for the evening, Reedy said audiences can expect to see a variety of skills showcase throughout the event.
“We have one our student Skylight Neitzel and she’s in kindergarten and she’ll be singing ‘Let It Go’ from ‘Frozen’ and I promise you, it’s the cutest thing you’ll ever see in your whole entire life,” Reedy said. “We’ll have a group of three students who came together by themselves, Becky Barny, Shareka James and Emma Jacinto and they choreographed a dance to ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’ by Vanilla Ice and it is really well choreographed and a really cute dance they came up with themselves.
“We also have some of our older students who take dance lessons who are doing some of their competition pieces as well as one of our elementary students, Grayson Stevens, who will be doing a tap dance. Then we have a variety of singers, singing various songs and then we do have one real funny comedy one, but I don’t want to give it away. I want it to be a surprise when they get there, but that’s Isaac Wilson. He’s doing something real fun.”
Joining the above mentioned students in the talent show will be Jessica Barney, Cassandra Greenamyer, Kai Gard, Sophie Mitchel, Chance Nobles, Wyatt Boedefeld, David Jones, Adalynn Bush, Olivia Buttram, Lindsey Jackson, Emma Spurling, Bennett Stamoulis, Benjamin Stevens, Faith Willis and Addison White.
Anyone looking for a Friday night full of fun and entertainment, Reedy said she would like to encourage them to come to the school to see the talent show.
“There’s some funny ones and some more serious ones, dances and songs. And it’s not just one specific department. The choir is hosting the night, but really this is students from the entire district, from a variety of programs, all presenting what they have as their talents from the whole school district,” Reedy said. “It’s going to be, in my opinion, a really fun night, a very unique night that Hollister is presenting and one that hasn’t been around in a while too.
“If they had come to previous talent shows, maybe they’re seeing some of those kids that were in the elementary division, but now are seniors in high school getting to show off their talents. So they can see how people have grown, as well as see all of our young students who are brand new in Hollister and showing off what they got.”
For additional information on the talent show or to learn more about the Hollister School District choir programs email Reedy at lreedy@hollisterschools.com.
