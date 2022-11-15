Just in time for Christmas, Cassandré The Voice of an Angel has returned for a limited engagement at The Hughes Brothers Theatre in Branson.
Featuring the vocal talents of Cassandré Faimon-Haygood, the 2022 Christmas Spectacular production includes live instrumental performances, comedy, dancing and lots of fun.
Split into two acts, the show’s first half showcases a variety of music hits from the ’40s to the ‘80s, and music genres including country, pop, Broadway and gospel. Faimon-Haygood shared being able to present such a variety of music with live musicians with audiences is one of the things she loves most about the show.
“It’s just unlimited what kind of music, what songs you can do and the really neat thing is that all of the songs people hear, they’ve heard them before, but they are all specifically tailored just for our show,” Faimon-Haygood said. “All of the players we have, we take what all of them can do and our arranger and Timothy work together to construct arrangements of these songs that are tailor-made for those musicians. That’s why it’s so special and why it sounds so amazing when they are playing, because it was literally made for them to play.”
On stage, Faimon-Haygood is joined by husband Timothy Haygood on violin, Dino Phillips on percussion, David Brooks-on piano, Brian Zerbe on bass, Seth Darby on guitar, Ray Harris on trumpet and keyboard, J.R. Rollins on cello, Drew Axley on saxophone and flute, Paul von Adam on trumpet. Joining the show for the first time ever is The Johnson Strings: Karen Graif on violin, Abigail Johnson on violin, Luke Johnson on viola, and Silas Johnson on cello.
“Everybody in our show are truly just great people. They are such nice people. They’re so talented and you would never know it if you talked to them. They would never talk about how great they are and they are so talented,” Faimon-Haygood said. “We are just so happy to all be together in such a great group. It’s just a happy, wonderful, warm atmosphere. I am so thankful for all of them and so thankful for them sharing their gifts and for their happy attitudes and we just have a great time together.”
As always, the production also includes the talents of Vocalist Jeremy Rabe, who has been singing with Faimon-Haygood for more than a decade.
“We are great friends. I’m so excited he comes back every year,” Faimon-Haygood said. “We are always just so excited and honored when Jeremy says yes to the show and comes back each year, because he is just truly a remarkable talent and he is also a very nice and helpful person. Jeremy is what you see is what you get. He is a really, really nice guy and he just fits into our show so nicely.”
In addition to some new players, Faimon-Haygood shared the production also features a new production piece, which she really loves.
“We even constructed a brand new medley of songs that actually one of my sisters came up with. She said, ‘Wouldn’t this be neat if you did all of these different songs together.’ I don’t want to give it away what it is, but it is such a special moment in the show,” Faimon-Haygood said. “We feature all the string players and it’s just one of those moments where everything kind of stops for a minute and it’s just this beautiful moment on stage with the instrumentalist and with the arrangement that was put together.”
Following a brief intermission, the show curtains reopen for the second half and showcases the production’s Christmas spirit.
“There are all kinds of funny songs and just enjoyable songs, songs that are real Christmas classics and at the end of the show of course we do some sacred songs as well, which is what Christmas is all about. We bring that back to people and just really want to leave people feeling nostalgic,” Faimon-Haygood said. “We just want people to enjoy that happy, light, joyful feeling that you want everybody to feel at this time of year. Just to let everything go and just really enjoy themselves for those couple of hours that they’re with us.”
As with most shows in Branson, this production also provides audiences with some comedy, but probably nothing like they’ve ever seen before. Throughout the show, show goers are introduced to Faimon-Haygood’s Aunt Erma, who just so happens to be played by Faimon-Haygood herself.
“Even before I began my own show, I would call my parents, and I still do call them, and just leave funny messages sometimes. That was a voice I called and left some silly message on their phone,” Faimon-Haygood said. “My mom said when we were starting the show, ‘Why don’t you turn that voice into a character and do some comedy in your show’ and I said, ‘That is such a great idea.’ That’s when Aunt Erma was born and we had a whole body suit made up for her and everything, so Aunt Erma really could be her own person. I have had so much fun with Aunt Erma because it just gives you the chance to add something completely different and just be silly. I always think about the comedy of Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball when I’m thinking of Aunt Erma.”
Echoing 2021, this year’s show is also a limited engagement. Faimon-Haygood explained why they chose to only host six-shows again this Christmas season.
“When it was the height of COVID and all of that, there weren’t any tours going anywhere. We just knew to keep the integrity of our show and not have to change it and…in order to keep the show the way that is was, we just had to press pause for a little bit and wait until we had the audiences to come back and support all of these live musicians,” Faimon-Haygood said. “Now next year we are actually doing at least twice the amount of shows and going to a Tuesday/Thursday at 10 a.m. Then after that we’re planning on doing it three days a week and building it back up and then even building it up for the rest of the year again.”
For the Wednesday, Nov. 23, show Faimon-Haygood shared they are excited to be hosting a special show, which will feature guest performer Wesley Saunders. The tickets for the show will cost only $10 per person and the proceeds will all benefit Options Pregnancy Clinic in Branson.
“We’re calling it the area appreciation show, but truly it is for anybody to come. If you’re not in Branson or Hollister it doesn’t matter,” Faimon-Haygood said. “We feel very passionately about helping them. They help a lot of people and they use all of the proceeds for a very wonderful thing and wonderful help for people.”
Showtimes for Cassandré The Voice of an Angel are at 10 a.m. every Wednesday now to Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Hughes Brothers Theatre is located at 3425 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-334-0076 or visit thevoiceofanangel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.