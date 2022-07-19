World renown band Foghat are bringing their eclectic blend of rock ’n’ roll and blues mixed in with a little funk and R&B to town on Friday, July 22, as they perform live at the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe.
With eight gold, one platinum and one double platinum record, Foghat has entertained generations of audiences for more than five decades since their formation in 1971 in London.
As the band prepares to travel to Stone County, Foghat Guitarist Bryan Bassett provided some insight into what they have in store for audiences come Friday night.
“We always play the hits that people like from our band. We’re going to do ‘Slow Ride’ and ‘I Just Want to Make Love to You,’ ‘Fool for the City.’ Those are probably the most popular songs we have, but we also do some deep tracks from our earlier recording,” Bassett said. “We like to dive into the blues a little bit and…we have a lot of return customers that are fans that come to our shows every year. We try to put in a song or two that they may not have heard live in a while, so that’s always fun for us.”
Bassett added the band also holds a contest to find out what songs fans would like to hear the most.
“Every year we ask them before the upcoming tour. We get a lot of requests for songs like ‘Honey Hush,’ ‘It Hurts Me Too;’ an old blues song,” Bassett said. “We try to keep the real familiar ones in there and then play some songs they haven’t heard in a while.”
For their performance in Lampe, Foghat will be joined by fellow rockers Grand Funk Railroad. Bassett shared their looking forward to reuniting and sharing the stage with their friends this weekend.
“We’ve played with them many times over the years and they’re good friends of ours. I considered a really great rock ’n’ roll meld to play with Grand Funk Railroad,” Bassett said. “They have so many classic songs as well, so we always look forward to sharing the stage with them and seeing old friends.”
When the band takes the stage at BOA, longtime fans will be quick to realize the member line-up has seen a bit of a shift.
“Our singer Charlie Huhn, of the last 20 years, retired and we have Scott Holt singing lead for us right now. He’s an alumni of Buddy Guy’s band,” Bassett said, “He’s just been a friend and a songwriting partner for many years and when Charlie retired, Scott agreed to step in as our lead vocalist. We’ve welcomed him to the band and we’re really excited about our new line-up and that’s what people are going to get to see when we get there in Lampe.”
For 2022, Bassett shared they’ve been hitting the road hard touring as the world begins the journey toward normal post pandemic.
“We have been touring pretty significantly this year, which is a nice change of pace. I think all musicians and technicians in the music industry are very happy to be getting back to somewhat normal touring status after COVID shutdown in 2020, where most people didn’t tour at all,” Bassett said. “In 2021 we came back a little bit and things are a little bit back to normal now. We had a lot of shows the last couple of weeks.”
Most recently, Bassett said they got to enjoy some stage time with some of their other fellow rock artists.
“We played with ZZ Top and our friends Blue Oyster Cult and Cheap Trick just in the past week at pretty big outdoor festivals during the holiday, July 4th weekend,” Bassett said. “We were up in Milwaukee for SummerFest up there, which is a massive event and I think they have something like 10 stages up there. We’re just glad to be back playing. People are coming out and we’re just really happy about it.”
Bassett shared the band is not only looking forward to returning to the midwest, but also Black Oak Amp itself.
“I have some fond memories. I think I played there with REO Speedwagon in the past. It’s probably been several years now. I’m glad to see the venue is still up and running. We always love playing in the midwest. That’s one of our favorite things,” Bassett said. “In fact we spent most of last weekend in the midwest and they’re great rock fans and we love to have the chance to see the people that like our kind of music as often as we can, so we’re really looking forward to it.”
Despite the ongoing heat wave, Bassett said the band still enjoys the opportunity to play outdoors.
“I love playing outdoors and I love playing at sunset or a little bit later when the lights come on and the evening cools off a little bit and playing outdoors is just a lot of fun,” Bassett said. “When we hit the summer touring season to get outside in the open air and have a big crowd and a nice cool evening, it’s a great way to enjoy rock ’n’ roll music.”
Joining Foghat and Grand Funk Railroad Friday night at the Black Oak Amp will be Shawn Campbell and The Band Rescue. The concert will run from 7 to 11 p.m. The courtyard at the venue will open at 4:30 p.m. and the doors into the amphitheater itself will open at 5:30 p.m.
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or to reserve tickets email boxoffice@theamp.live or visit blackoakamp.com.
