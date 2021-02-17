More than 40,000 students and 2,200 teachers have registered to participate in the upcoming Free Virtual Titanic Museum Attraction Literacy Production, courtesy of the Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson and Pigeon Forge.
Since the Titanic Museum announced that it was making its acclaimed, live, regional learning programs available this year as a free virtual event for schools all over the world, so far 40,134 students and 2,229 teachers have registered to participate.
“For the first time, Titanic Museum Attractions in Pigeon Forge and Branson, Mo are going global with a virtual production of their unique learning programs that use the RMS Titanic as a riveting teaching tool, absolutely FREE,” said Titanic Museum Attractions President/COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg. “This marks our fifth year of participation in the National ‘Read Across America’ literacy campaign and our first time to make our live literacy programs available virtually to educators and students here and around the world.”
Kellogg added that the response for participation in the program this year has been overwhelming.
“I’m happy to say that more than (40,000) students and (2,229) teachers have signed up to date, some as far away as Spain, Hawaii, Brazil (and) China,” said Kellogg. “We’re excited about this national and international expansion. It not only serves to make Titanic relevant to young students everywhere, it shows them how her story can be used to open their young minds to the art of learning.”
From March 1 to 12, 2021, the Titanic Museum will be offering two virtual programs. The first will be the Titanic “ABC” Program for students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. This program is a 20-minute virtual production of the ABC’s of Titanic. Students will hear from a costumed Titanic crew member as they deliver facts about the Titanic and her passengers for every letter of the alphabet. Stories of the Titanic will be brought to life as each letter is revealed. The production will conclude with a 1912 etiquette lesson. Teachers and students can participate in becoming honorary crew members, learning to salute, curtsy and bow as a show of respect. This creative presentation contains a touch of vocabulary, storytelling and etiquette all in one.
The second program, titled the Titanic “Voices” Program, is for students in the 4th to 8th grades. This 20-minute live video presentation is a virtual ‘Readers Theater’ presented by costumed Titanic crew members portraying passengers that sailed on the RMS Titanic in 1912. Each passenger will remember accounts of what it was like on her maiden voyage. Students will also hear stories of hope, courage and resilience.
“I want to thank everybody who worked with us to produce these exciting, virtual versions of our acclaimed, live in school and on stage, Titanic learning programs,” said Kellogg. “These original student tested and approved productions are now available for virtual teaching in classrooms around the world. I encourage teachers everywhere to join the growing number of educators who have already registered to be a part of this unique, free learning experience.”
The final day for teachers to register their students to participate is Saturday, Feb. 20.
Additional information on the programs and step-by-step directions on how to register for either of the virtual programs can be found at titanicbranson.com/titanic-literacy-programs.
