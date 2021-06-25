An evil villain has taken over Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theater in Branson and a group of singing and dancing superheroes are depending on the heroics of their audience to help them save the day.
At the end of May, Comic Book Heroz, an all-new show, joined the immersive line-up of entertainment at the God and Country Theater. Featuring the powerful team-up of Iron Dude, Wonder Chick, Bat Guy and Super Gal, this original production invites the audience to help the heroes solve a mystery to learn the identity of the show’s evil villain.
Comic Book Heroz Writer and Director Rachael Shepherd said God and Country Theater Owner Jerry Presley came to her to create a show for his theater that would specifically be for families with younger children.
“It’s very simple and lets kids solve the mystery, so the adults don’t really have to help them much. That’s the hope … They’re the ones in charge and they get to be the smart ones. That’s the heart behind it. Jerry just wanted a show about superheroes,” Shepherd said. “They say you have seven minutes, sometimes five for anyone under the age of 5 to engage them and move on. We try really hard to switch things up all the way through the show.
“We don’t take ourselves too seriously. We want it to be laid back and we want them to feel like they can talk to us as if we’re buddies.”
Shepherd shared that when she was a little girl, she would come to Branson every summer with her grandparents, and she would be taken to a variety of music shows that weren’t designed with children in mind.
“There wasn’t anything for me as a little kid. It made me kind of bored when I wanted to come see a show. There was very rarely anything that focused on me, so I felt like I understood where Jerry was coming from. He wanted something for families that targeted kids,” Shepherd said. “As I was writing this, in my mind I’m just like, ‘What would I have wanted to see when I was a kid?’ I would have wanted them to talk to me. The glitz and glamour of Branson if you will, is that they’re on this big stage and you want to meet them and you want them to sign their autograph.”
While she was putting together the pieces of the show, Shepherd said she wanted to make sure it included references to things that young kids would find relevant.
“We have songs in there that are on the radio. Songs that are older that maybe moms and dads would appreciate, but the kids will know,” Shepherd said. “We even reference an imposter from a game, Among Us, that my daughter plays and kids play. It’s an app. We just wanted to make sure we spoke to them specifically, because that’s what I always wanted when I was a kid.”
When asked to describe the show, Shepherd said Chris Stanley, who plays Iron Dude in the production, explained it best.
“He said the best way to describe it is if you were watching Scooby-Doo with superheroes along with a little bit of mystery and a little bit of music, lots of silliness and a little bit of adult humor,” Shepherd said. “It’s like you’re watching a play on stage, a mystery play that happens to have singing and dancing superheroes.”
Shepherd also plays the role of The Host in the show. Alongside Chris Stanley’s Iron Dude, the cast also features the heroics of April Eversol as Super Gal, Lauren Smith as Wonder Chick, Benjamin Wegner as Bat Guy and Lakyn Forester as the Stage Hand. Some of the shows also feature the abilities of Somer Dean as the alternate Host and Japheteh Campbell as the alternate Iron Dude.
While the heroes on stage will look very similar to those you might find in a comic book or in the movies, Shepherd explained due to the name changes, unique costumes and original storyline they’ve been able to bring these four heroes to life, as well as the evil villain.
“The content they’re performing or the stuff that they’re doing is original content,” Shepherd said. “I wrote that. I didn’t take it from a comic book and none of the characters are exactly like they are in any of the movies that you’ve ever seen … We try to take a completely different path for each one of the characters, so we could keep it safe from copyright.”
As Comic Book Heroz is still a newer show, Shepherd said the script and the characters are continuing to evolve.
“We are going to add a few more things as the show continues to (help) lengthen the show and even do an encore at the end. It’s going to be a new song that’s on the radio now and it’s called ‘Heroes.’ We’re going to add that in the end. For the girls it will be a stronger dance number,” Shepherd said. “What are the things with kids that are super popular? TikTok is super popular. In fact we’re going to try and add a few more TikTok things in there.”
Showtimes for Comic Book Heroz are 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. Shepherd said they created the early start for their hour-long show in hopes of giving families something to do first thing in the morning.
“Most kids get up really early, so they’re sitting around after breakfast. I feel it’s a perfect time,” Shepherd said. “They can get here right after breakfast and then it ends around 11 a.m., so they can get somewhere, get ready to eat and everybody is fed by noon. I thought it was a great time slot.”
Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theater is located at 1840 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For ticket reservations or additional information visit godandcountrytheaters.com or call 417-334-6806.
