Known for bringing Bible stories to life on stage for more than 30 million people, Sight & Sound Theatres are now aiming to do the same on screen.
Last month, Sight & Sound announced the newest expansion to its ministry, Sight & Sound Films. Following five decades of telling stories on stage at their theaters in Branson and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company is taking its craft from the big stage to the big screen.
Sight & Sound Films’ first feature film, “I Heard the Bells,” will be released in December 2022. The film will share the inspiring true story behind the famous Christmas carol of the same name and the life of its author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
“Known as America’s Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life -– until the day his world is shattered by tragedy,” stated the film synopsis. “With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Henry puts down his pen, silenced by grief. But it’s the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet’s lost voice as he discovers the resounding hope of rekindled faith.”
With a long-standing talented team of writers, actors, engineers, builders and even animal trainers, the addition of film production into the Sight & Sound family is the next step in reaching the world with inspirational true stories.
“This multi-generational, family-fun ministry began as a traveling multimedia show, so in many ways, making motion pictures feels like we’re returning to our roots,” Sight & Sound President and Chief Story Officer Josh Enck said. “Not only are we excited to be expanding into this new medium, we are thrilled to be venturing into new stories from the pages of the past that are waiting to be told.”
Sight & Sound Films will focus on true stories of historical figures who have made a significant impact on history because of their faith.
“Were humbled that God has given us this opportunity to expand our passion for sharing stories of faith beyond the stage,” Sight & Sound Chief Executive Office Matt Neff said. “We want these films to ring out above the noise of culture and bring hope, truth, and inspiration to the silver screen.
Sight & Sound TV launched in 2020. The online streaming platform has since welcomed a global virtual audience from over 175 countries around the world.
To learn more about Sight & Sound Films visit sight-sound.com/films. The film trailer for “I Heard The Bells,” as well as additional behind the scenes fun can be found at iheardthebellsmovie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.