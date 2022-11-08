Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Branson is inviting the community to bear witness as a world renowned stuntman attempts their next record worthy feat at their Odditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10.
At 11 a.m., Stuntman Jim Mouth will attempt his 40th record-worthy performance by donning the most face masks possible. With a goal of putting on a total of 301 face masks, this feat will have to be seen to be believed.
“It will be an amazing sight to see as I am sure at some point, we all felt like we were wearing hundreds of masks,” Ripley’s Branson General Manager John Dixon said.
True to his name, Mouth’s previous Ripley’s Believe It or Not! feats have included stuffing 151 full-size straws into his mouth, cramming 83 candy canes into his mouth and even dislocating his jaw to make room for 18 hotdogs.
His record breaking aspirations has also included sitting in all 92,542 seats of the Rose Bowl, playing the drums for two-weeks non-stop for a March of Dimes fundraiser and many more.
This event is a live, free, and family-friendly event and is open to the public. Ripley’s Branson is located at 3326 MO-76 in Branson.
For additional information visit ripleys.com/branson.
