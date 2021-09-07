The Ozark Mill Restaurant at Finley Farms officially opened their doors to the public on Friday, Sept. 3.
The new restaurant, which overlooks the Finley River and sits within the historic Ozark Mill, features farm-to-table cuisine, including seasonal dishes, handmade pastas and fire-baked sourdough pizzas.
“We have a very fancy pizza oven in the back where we can produce pizzas in about 90 seconds. They’re (fire-baked) pizzas. On the menu we are serving lunch and we are serving dinner,” Finley Farms Marketing Manager Dayle Duggins said. “We are open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday’s we’re open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Then on Sundays we’re open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are really, really excited to serve the Ozark community, the Springfield community and the midwest.”
In 1993 Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris purchased The Ozark Mill, originally built in 1833, with a vision to preserve the building’s historic structure and reopen the Ozark landmark as a riverfront restaurant. In 2016, Morris’ daughter Megan Stack became involved in the project and also envisioned an urban farm, coffee shop and trail connections for the property.
“We are so honored to be reopening the historic Ozark Mill,” said Stack in a press release. “Countless hours have been spent restoring The Mill to create a place for the community to gather and celebrate. We’re grateful for the hard work and passion our team, mill experts, historians and community members have contributed to preserving this special space and we look forward to sharing it with locals and visitors alike.”
Hard at work in the kitchen at The Ozarks Mill is Executive Chef Kevin Korman, who was brought in specifically to help create the menu for the property.
“The last 10 years of my career has been helping companies build their food and beverage program. I like things that have a story behind them and history. I’ve never been the type of chef where I just like food on a plate. I wanted to tell some sort of story,” Korman said. “When the Morris family was telling me what they wanted to do and how they wanted to bring this place back to life and sort of tell the story of the mill and the Ozarks through food, I was onboard.”
Korman said they went through many different concept versions before finally landing on something everyone was really happy with.
“I think the menu now reads very approachable,” Korman said. “But I like things that when you read it, you’re familiar with it, but when it gets to you it’s just a little bit different and a little more elevated than what you were expecting. I think we pulled it off.”
Duggins said another unique aspect for the creation of the menu is how closely Korman works with the on-property farmers.
“Currently our menu features 28 different ingredients that we’re sourcing from the farm. We’re using okra on our seasonal pizza for instance,” Duggins said. “We even have a farmers board, which is kind of our take on a charcuterie board, that uses a lot of local cheeses, it uses honeys and it uses a lot of fresh veggies fresh from our farm as well. We’re really excited to share that organic farm-to-table story with folks.”
While the restaurant portion of The Ozark Mill has opened, Duggins said renovations are still ongoing to create additional gathering spaces to honor the legacy of the famed Riverside Inn.
“We will also have The Garrison, which is a speakeasy. That will be downstairs. It is a homage to the former Riverside Inn owner Howard Garrison. We’ll have fancy cocktails downstairs and we’ll have small plates as well, so it’s really ideal for a date night,” Duggins said. “Also downstairs we will have another event space called The Riverside Room. You may have heard this building features flood doors and that is where the Riverside Room is located. We pull our flood doors up and it’s just a beautiful view right out onto the river and that serves as another private event space. That’s all coming very soon.”
Currently, the first floor of The Ozark Mill features a general store offering pantry staples and The Hawkins Room, which is a one-of-a-kind venue. The Finley Farms property also includes The Workshop, a coffee shop and makerspace; The Market Shed, which hosts the seasonal Ozark Famers Market, The Chapel and the newly restored Riverside Bridge.
Reservations are currently required to dine at The Ozark Mill restaurant. To make a reservation, view the online menu or learn more about the Finley Farms property visit finleyfarmsmo.com.
