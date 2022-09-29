A Branson audience of a newly released faith-based film was joined on opening night at the Branson Meadows Cinema by one of the movie’s directors.
On Friday, Sept. 16, “Running The Bases” Director Marty Roberts joined a group of friends for a showing of his film at the 11 movie theater complex at the Shoppes at the Branson Meadows. Following the film, Roberts visited with movie goers about the film and journey that led him and fellow director Jimmy Womble to turn their script into a full-length feature film.
Roberts, who lives in Harrison, Arkansas, shared the film was shot 90% in Harrison, with a couple of days of filming at Evangel and the rest in Texas.
“It was just something God put on our hearts to do. I called a buddy of mine who had been a good friend of mine for 30 plus years. He’s the other director, Jimmy Womble. We just prayed about it, wrote it and focused on exactly what God wanted us to do. Had a lot of challenges obviously,” Roberts said. “They tried to tell us to pullback, pullback, pullback and try and make a family-friendly film and we said, ‘You can make a family friendly film. That’s doable. But a faith-based film should always be family friendly. You can go one way, but you can’t go the other. We stuck to that motto and that tradition.”
“Running The Bases” stars Brett Varvel, Gigi Orsillo, Todd Terry and Cameron Arnett, and tells the story of how a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A High School, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent.
Roberts shared the initial challenge they faced arrived in the form of finding funding for the film.
“We started with writing the script and we spent about two or two and half years on it. We started looking for funding and for some reason God just never opened those doors for us and we were having a hard time,” Roberts said. “We did get offers, if we would pull God out. If we’d drop Jesus out and we’d drop God out or the message completely out of the story we could get funding and we said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that. We’re going to stick to our guns.’ We believe what God has gifted us is from him and we ran with that.”
The creation of “Running The Bases” was a six year journey for Roberts and Womble, which is partly due to setbacks during the pandemic.
“When COVID hit, we were really discouraged, because we were hoping to be shooting prior to COVID. If we would have got that funding, this film would have been released two weeks before COVID, which probably would have been pretty detrimental to us,” Roberts said. “That wouldn’t have been good…It’s just God’s timing, what he wanted and when he wanted.”
Roberts added a secondary challenge came in the form of getting distribution for the film.
“Distributions have been really hard. It’s just getting to a point in this world where if it’s a horror flick and if it doesn’t honor God, we’ll take it. That’s kind of what it feels like. If it doesn’t honor God, we’ll take your film. But if it honors God, then you’ll need to find somewhere else to go. So we do. We go to our closets and we get on our knees and we pray. Then God opens the doors and distribution comes along and we were able to self-distribute this film.”
Roberts shared by self-distributing their movie, they were able to get it into 1,080 movie theaters nationwide.
“This is our first film we’ve written and directed. We want to keep doing it again. In order to do it again, we have to have people show up at the theaters. It’s really, really important for people to show up and be able to support these types of films, because it’s getting harder and harder to make these types of films and it’s harder and harder to get them in the theaters,” Roberts said. “We’re sort of the backseat step-children of Hollywood. It’s very, very difficult to do. When you do it and you see these films, you have to get out and support them. If we don’t, it’s just a matter of months, possibly years and you may not see them anymore.”
Roberts explained one of the main goals of their film was to create a film they would be able to invite Jesus to come and see.
“Would I invite Jesus to this movie? Absolutely. We invited him onto our set all of the time, we prayed all the time, we were up against a tone of obstacles. Satan just tried to constantly shut this thing down,” Roberts said. “God just kept opening the door. We lost a church in the process. They decided they didn’t want us there, so that was like a Friday night at like 1 o’clock or midnight. Then the next morning we woke up and our associate producer who was just praying about it, Chad Phillips was the associate producer on the film and he was just praying about it. He came to us and said, ‘I have this idea.’ Sure enough we went to this other church and they threw the keys at us and said ‘Here’s the church, do what you wanna do with it.’ We just had a lot of God moments like that. It was such a blessing to watch those moments in the movie.”
Roberts said his biggest hope is they’ll recognize their own potential and what God has in store for them after seeing this film.
I just believe Jesus has given us exactly what he wanted to say. Our deepest sincere prayer is that people will walk away, the believer and the non-believer, and hopefully there will be some kind of change in their life,” Roberts said. “If people walk away and go, ‘Hey, what is in it for me? What is God trying to share in me? What’s he trying to restore in me?’ Hopefully you’re being a ticket and thinking you’ll be entertained, but God’s moving in your life and that’s the key.”
Running the Bases is now playing at the Branson Meadows Cinema. Visit bransonmeadowscinema11.com for showtimes. Additional detail on the film can be found at runningthebasesmovie.com.
Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex Creative & Digital Director Becky Blair contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.