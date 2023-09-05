Traditional Ozarkian music will once again be echoing throughout the hills of Branson this weekend as The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters presents their 2023 Old Country Fair Music Festival.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Weddings at the Homestead in Branson will once again play host to the annual music festival. During the day and into the evening folks will have the opportunity to both enjoy listening to music as well as bring along their own instrument to play.
“We will have four stage shows. The headliners being The Emalee Flatness Band. Emalee is a pretty well known performer at Shepherd of the Hills and Silver Dollar City, so we’re pretty excited to have her. Then there will be three other groups. One called Ozark Traditions, one called Glade Top and then Homestead Holler,” The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters Chair Curtis Copeland said. “What this event’s also always been known for, is that musicians come from all over the Ozarks to get together and have jam sessions. So all over the grounds people can see traditional Ozarks musicians where they just get together and play traditional Ozarks music kind of in their own groups as well. So there is music all over the place all day long.”
Copeland explained the jam sessions are open to anyone with an acoustic instrument to come and play.
“We’ve got people coming from all over southwest Missouri and other parts of the Ozarks. They get together and it’s the one time of year they get to get together with other musicians and jam and play some songs. It’s also an opportunity for folks to meet new friends and do that too,” Copeland said. “There’s usually, at any given time, there’s usually about four or five of these little groups that just kind of organically get together and kind of jam and play music. I think some of them sing and play songs and ballads and it’s just a really neat deal. It’s not only a great opportunity for musicians, but also people that just want to come and experience real Ozarks music tradition. It’s a great opportunity to hear some great music from a very traditional standpoint.”
Copeland added the event will also include an evening of square dancing, which is open to participants of all ages and abilities.
“What’s exciting about that is how many young people are interested in that. I remember back in 4th grade, we had to learn to square dance in like PE class and everybody was kind of like, ‘Aughhhhh’. But man there’s just a lot of kids who love this and are really good at it,” Copeland said. “They’ll have a professional square dance caller and some of the musicians from these jams join in to provide the music…They put together a square dance band and get the square dance caller and then kids of all ages and adults of all ages get together and square dance inside this old barn. It’s just a neat deal. It’s something you don’t want to miss if you want kind of a true Ozarkian experience.”
This year, Copeland shared they’re pretty excited to be hosting a special presentation from Rachael West this year folks aren’t going to want to miss out on.
“We’ve got a special guest who is an expert forager, an author and a wild food chef. She was also featured out in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival this summer. She is the founder and owner of Eating the Ozarks, which she basically shows people how to forage from different things just from the hills of the Ozarks and create amazing foods and meals and stuff. So she’ll be presenting there, which is pretty neat.”
Additionally, attendees will have access to food and beverages from The Stable Food Truck, which Copeland said specializes in all different kinds of BBQ, among other crafters and vendors set up at the music festival.
“We have some local authors that are going to be there for book signings. Randy Pace and Marilyn Whetstone are both local authors,” Copeland said. “Then we have some crafters and exhibitors there too. We’ve got a broom maker, a woman that’s working a loom and we’ll also have quilters there just to name a few.”
Anyone who is interested in setting up a booth as a crafter or vendor at the event, Copeland said it’s not too late for them to sign-up to do so.
“Here’s the really cool thing too. We don’t have any booth fees or anything like that. We just want crafters to come out and just do what they love to do and talk to people about what they love to do. We don’t have any booth fees,” Copeland said. “There’s still time if people want to come out and do their crafts. Obviously we lean toward the more traditional stuff as far as more traditional Ozarks crafts.”
Entry into the event is set at $10 per vehicle, which includes admission for the driver and all vehicle passengers. The funds raised from the festival of music are utilized by the Hillcrofters to benefit young area musicians.
The cool thing is the price is right, so this is all coverage with a $10 parking fee,” Copeland said. “If you come in a van and you got 10 people, it’s 10 bucks. If you come by yourself on a motorcycle it’s 10 bucks. So 10 bucks per car get you into all of this all day long and all the proceeds go to The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters, which raises funds for a number of different things. One of the main things is for scholarships to teach youth, kindergarten through high school, how to play traditional Ozarks music and instrumentation through a partnership with OMMA, which stands for Ozark Mountain Music Association, who holds camps for these kids.”
This event will take place rain or shine as the main four musical performances will all be taking place inside of the enormous historic restored barn, located on the Historic Missouri Century Farm. Not only is the barn climate controlled with air conditioning, but it also has indoor bathrooms.
Weddings at the Homestead is located approximately seven miles east of downtown Branson, at 262 Collins Road, off of T-Highway in Branson.
For additional information on the event or to register to be a crafter, vendor or volunteer, contact Jeff Michel at 417-337-0221 or Wendy Wright at 417-631-2442.
To learn more about The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters and their mission to secure, protect, conserve, perpetuate and teach others about the Ozarks can be found at societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
