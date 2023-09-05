Traditional Ozarkian music will once again be echoing throughout  the hills of Branson this weekend as The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters presents their 2023 Old Country Fair Music Festival.  

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Weddings at the Homestead in Branson will once again play host to the annual music festival. During the day and into the evening folks will have the opportunity to both enjoy listening to music as well as bring along their own instrument to play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.