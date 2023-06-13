More than 111 years ago a pair of small leather shoes were worn by a 4-year-old girl as she graced the deck of RMS Titanic; now those same pair of shoes are gracing the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson.
As guests made their way through the museum on the morning of Tuesday, June 6, many were surprised to discover they were visiting the Branson attraction at an extremely special time. For on this day, Joan Marie Pope Randall was being welcomed aboard to take part in the unveiling of a new display.
Randall, the daughter of Louise “Luise” Gretchen Kink and the granddaughter of Anton and Louise Kink, is one of only a small handful of remaining direct descendants of the 712 survivors of the RMS Titanic living today. Traveling to Branson with her son and grandson, Randall herself was invited to help pull the curtain back on the one-of-a-kind piece of Titanic history she loaned to the museum.
As the purple curtain fell away from the tall, rectangular display, everyone in the room was given their first chance to see the pair of small leather shoes worn by Randall’s mother, Louise, as she escaped the sinking Titanic when she was just 4-years-old. The new display is a part of the ‘Year of the Titanic Children,’ which honors the 135 child passengers and crew who were aboard the Titanic.
Though she has seen the shoes many times, Randall admitted she has never seen them displayed the “Branson Titanic way,” which left her feeling a little overwhelmed.
“First of all it’s beautifully displayed. I’ve seen them in lots of venues and this is sweet. This is really sweet. The lace handkerchief makes the contrast really nice,” Randall said. “I think about how I could see her going, ‘Ohuck, you’re making a big deal about it.’ That pretty much what comes up in my mind is images of her.”
Accompanied by her grandfather’s brother, Vincenz, and sister, Maria, Randall’s mother and grandparents were third class passengers aboard the Titanic. The Kink family had been living in Zurich, Switzerland, even though Anton was Austrian and Louise was German.
The night the iceberg was struck, Louise’s mother and aunt dressed and tied her shoes securely to her feet and wrapped her in a blanket that was blazoned with the White Star Line logo. Louise and her parents made it to Lifeboat No.2 and survived. At some point they were separated from Vincenz and Maria, who perished.
Though she doesn’t recall the first time she laid eyes on the shoes or the White Star Line blanket, which was also kept by her mother, Randall said they were just always there, inside of her mother’s dining room cedar chest.
“I lived most of my life not worrying about the Titanic. It was just something that was part of our history and it wasn’t a big deal until (Robert) Ballard found the wreck. By that time I was grown up and living in California and from time to time I would come and visit my mom,” Randall said. “Somebody would ask her to present something about herself being a 4-year-old Titanic survivor and she’d stick the shoes in a plastic bag and …and she’d stick the blanket in there and she’d go up with the plastic bag and do the presentation. And that’s how I came to know the shoes.”
Being 4-years-old at the time of the historic tragedy, Randall said people were often surprised to discover the fact her mother had no memory of the night the unsinkable ship sank.
“We have no stories, because she had suffered traumatic amnesia,” Randall said. “When she would give presentations she would always start the same way, ‘I’m so sorry I can’t tell you anything, because I can’t remember anything.’ And then she would talk with all the information she had gleaned from others about her life, etc., etc. I always see in my mom’s mind a board with little bits of information that made a collage and from there she spoke and told the story.”
Randall also spoke of her love for the Titanic blanket, which has been placed on display in the museum, but in a separate gallery.
“That blanket really makes me smile a lot, because I can see my grandma wrapping her in a blanket and holding her,” Randall said. “When people say she had traumatic amnesia, sometimes they say, ‘No, she was probably deprived of oxygen from my grandmother holding onto her.’ I make a joke that way, because when my grandmother would hug me my bones would crunch.”
Even though she was only 4-years-old when she experienced the devastating circumstances of the Titanic sinking, Randall is quick to remind folks that her mother was more than just a ship survivor. Randall addressed how her mother experienced 80 more years of life following the events of the Titanic and lived to the age of 84. When others look at the shoes on display, she hopes they’ll remember that, especially after seeing the sole’s appearance.
“I think about how worn they are on the bottom. You know my family came with a few things, which went down with the Titanic; including her aunt and uncle, my grandfather’s younger brother and sister. But I think about how hard they had it. That’s what I think about,” Randall said. “I think about the hard scrabble times they had in the beginning. In 1912 you can think about, you can think about it, remember we had the flu and lots of people died and then we had World War I. It was a tempestuous time and I think of the shoes and I think of the hard times. That’s what I think about. But I also know the woman who grew into the mom that she was to me.”
Within the display case alongside the shoes, guests of the museum will be able to view two photographs. Randall shared the top photo featured in the case had never even been seen by the family until the ‘90s.
“This photograph, we never knew about this photograph. It’s in a book called (‘The Titanic Tragedy: God Speaking to the Nations’) page 94 I think it is. If you open the book to page 94 and there’s a photograph of two women and three children,” Randall said. “The Sandstrom family and the Kinks and you can see her shoes, and that was in front of St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City. They had to stay there until, there was some legal thing about staying there until released and then they went on by train to Wisconsin to Milwaukee where my grandfather had relatives and that’s where she lived her life.”
When Randall’s mother was around 10-years-old, her parents divorced. Randall’s mother and grandmother left their family farm and became domestic helpers. In 1920, her grandfather went back to Europe after WWI, where he remarried, had a son and moved to Brazil.
“They communicated by letter for about 10 years, my mother and my grandfather, and then there was silence. My mother always says the silence was probably due to they had revolutions down there, due to America they used to say, and so they were cut off,” Randall said. “So when my mother died in 1992 she still had no idea what happened to her father and her stepmother and her half-brother and that grieved her a great deal.”
Just before her mother passed, Randall said they met an up-and-coming Titanic Scholar named Günter Bäbler. He took it upon himself after the death of Randall’s mother to publish the photo taken from page 94 of the “The Titanic Tragedy” novel in European newspapers, in search of anyone who recognized Randall’s mom and grandmother. He succeeded.
“It turns out that the Kink family, before World War II completely blew up, they were completely pushed out of Brazil. They were not dead. They were right there in the southern end of Brazil and cattle country, but they got pushed out of Brazil because Brazil was on the other side. That started my life long dream of finding my grandfather,” Randall said. “I wanted it to happen before my mom died and it didn’t. She died in ’92 and we found out what happened to her family, her father and her half-brother who were back in Graz, Austria. There they were back where they started, where he started. What a surprise. Gunter arranged for me to go visit and I met my family.”
While they have not yet joined the shoes and blanket for exhibit, Randall said she also brought along a few items with her from California for the Branson Titanic to place on display for her. One of the pieces is a copy of the book “The Titanic Tragedy: God Speaking to the Nations” given to her mother. Additionally, Randall brought a special piece featuring a photo of her mother and grandparents. The photo on this piece can also be seen as the second photo in the display case with the shoes.
“The photo of the family, that was a photograph that was taken, it’s from a newsprint. There was a photograph that was put in the newspaper after they arrived in Milwaukee and then they went on a market tour on a train I guess through Wisconsin. Postcards were made and sold and they got I think a nickel as a piece of that to take for them to rebuild their finances,” Randall said. “There’s a mounted postcard on a little plaque that has a brass hook on it. I had never seen it in my life until she died. There’s a few other things like that, so I thought it would go well with the other pieces. It wasn’t on the Titanic, but it’s post-Titanic.”
And lastly, Randall is loaning a photograph that was taken of her mother in Zurich when she was only around a year or a year and a half old.
“I got it when we met the Kink family in Graz. But nobody knows where it’s been. My favorite story to tell when I like my grandfather and having a good day, is that he always carried it with him. So it would have gone across the Atlantic a few times, right? The other is that maybe somebody in Austria, because there were one or two living relatives still in Austria, had it and gave it to him when he got back to Austria. I don’t know, but now it is here. It’s a really cute little, really small, old, old photograph and on the back it has the name Zurich and my mom’s name is penciled there.”
Randall added that none of these three pieces have ever been placed in a museum before, so those visiting the Branson Titanic will be the first members of the public to see them once they go on display.
As part of ‘Year of the Titanic Children,’ all guests are issued a boarding pass with the name of one of the 135 children who were aboard the Titanic. At the end of their museum tour, they’ll learn the fate of their child, ensuring the stories of all 135 young passengers and crew members are remembered.
In honor of this special exhibit, the Titanic Museum Attraction has also forged a partnership with Samaritan’s Feet International, a humanitarian organization that gifts shoes to people in need around the world. The museum’s crew members are working with Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to provide shoes to children in need, as a reminder that caring for the next generation can help pave the path to incredible futures. Visit samaritansfeet.org for more information.
This is the first of a few articles to come regarding the Branson Titanic and the ‘Year of the Titanic Children,” which will be released in the coming weeks. The Titanic Museum Attraction is open daily and located at 3225 W. 76 Country Blvd. and Highway 165 in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
