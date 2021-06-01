This month’s Jammin’ for Jesus Concert is being hosted at the Branson Famous Baldknobbers Theater on Sunday, June 6.
The show begins at 2 p.m. and will feature the musical talents of Megan Mabe, Angela Seng, Carolyn Rowden, Carrie Bates, Bob Davidson, Shirley Long and Gary Dooms. The show will also include Baldknobber Producer and Theater Host Brandon Mabe and Show Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker, according to a press release from Jammin’ for Jesus.
The June Jammin’ for Jesus Concert will be benefiting the Jimmy Jack Foundation. The show is free to attend, but donations of old/new instruments, instrument parts or cash gifts will be accepted, the release stated.
“Food, shelter and clothing are the staples of life, but learning music can change a child’s life forever,” said Founder Jimmy Jack Whitaker in the release. “Our foundation provides musical instruments, musical scholarships, studio recordings and private lessons.”
Whitaker will also be at the concert. The Jimmy Jack Foundation is a faith based, 501c3 non-profit charitable organization, which provides musical instruments and educational opportunities for children, churches and schools. They accept donations of all types of new and used musical instruments. They also welcome financial contributions and those interested in volunteering their time, according to the Jimmy Jack Foundation website, jimmyjackfoundation.org.
Since 1959, gospel music has always been the foundation on which every Baldknobbers show had been built, according to Mabe.
“That’s why we are excited to have Jammin’ for Jesus back at our theater for its fifth year,” said Mabe in the release. “Please join us as Jesus enters the theatre and his gospel music fills the air.”
During the concert a love offering will also be taken.
“This is the twenty-first year for Jammin’ for Jesus concerts and it’s been a blessing to help so many worthy local charities and gospel music performers over the years,” said Jammin’ for Jesus Producer Phyllis Rotrock in the release. “Make plans now for an exciting celebration in worship.”
The Branson Famous Baldknobbers Theater is located on 645 S. Highway 165 in Branson. For additional information contact Rotrock at 417-336-5622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.