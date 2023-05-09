The people have spoken or rather voted and once again Silver Dollar City has been named the No.1 Theme Park in America for 2023 by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
“North America is home to more than 400 amusement parks and attractions with some 375 million visitors annually, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. For those looking to plan the perfect vacation, trying to pick which park to visit can be overwhelming,” 10Best shared on their online rankings page. “To help narrow down the options, 10Best asked a panel of amusement park and family travel experts to nominate their top 20 parks across the United States. Then, our readers voted for their favorites.”
Following a month of online voting, the 1880s-era theme park once again found itself at the top of the 10Best list. The city has been nominated by 10Best several times in recent years and earned a spot in the Top 5 the last two years in a row. This year will mark the first since 2020, SDC has reclaimed the title of being the No.1 theme park in all the land.
“Our guests come from all over the USA. We recognize they could visit other states, other regions and other theme parks, but they have chosen to not only visit us, but to also vote for us,” Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas said. “Our citizens strive every day to create unique and fun adventures and experiences for each guest. We want to provide the entire family an escape from the noise of their daily routines and the opportunity to grow closer together as they experience our rides, our shows, our festivals, our attractions and our incredible food.”
Coming up behind SDC in this years rankings including Kings Island in Ohio at No.2; SeaWorld Orlando at No.3; Cedar Point in Ohio at No.4; Knoebels in Pennsylvania at No.5; Hersheypark in Pennsylvania at No.6; Busch Gardens Williamsburg at No.7; Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at No.8; Kennywood in Pennsylvania at No.9 and Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee at No.10.
They remaining 10 parks who received nominations, but did not make the Top 10 list include: Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida, Disneyland Park in California, Epcot Theme Park in Florida, Knott’s Berry Farm in California, Legoland California, Magic Kingdom in Florida, Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Island of Adventure in Florida.
In total, Silver Dollar City Attractions were awarded with three nationwide poll amusement-related awards by USA TODAY readers. Two additional awards placed North America’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster, Time Traveler, in the Top 20 Best Roller Coaster poll and tropical-themed water park White Water as a Top 20 Water Park in the U.S.
With the recent conclusion of Spring Fest, Silver Dollar City has now turned its focus to their Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, which is already underway and will run through Monday, May 29. Next month the park will kick off its all-new Ozark Mountain Summer Celebration on June 3, before preparing to host their family-friendly festivals throughout the year.
Such festivals include the scare-free Harvest Festival with tens of thousands of illuminated pumpkins spanning the streets of the park during the Pumpkins In The City evening event and five-time USA TODAY 10Best “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” An Old Time Christmas, with over 6.5 million LED lights lining every building of the theme park.
To purchase tickets, see the full 2023 schedule or for any additional information visit silverdollarcity.com.
To learn more about the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-theme-park-2023.
