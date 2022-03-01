Branson’s iconic Shoji Tabuchi Theatre is for sale.
The iconic theater has been placed on the market with an asking price of $2.2 million and a $50,000 deposit minimum. Listing contacts for the property are Stephen Critchfield and Robert Huels with Commercial One Brokers.
According to the listing on crexi.com, the theater has been on the market since April 2, 2021. The 51,044-square feet theater was built in 1990 and is described as a 1,969 seat music theater that has been a Branson landmark since it was built.
“Housed one of the most highly produced shows in the Branson market. This theater can accommodate a whole variety of production needs from Broadway-quality shows to TV production and church services,” the online listing reads. “Below-stage lifts and laser lighting are only a part of the special production additions to this unique property. This property houses a number of dressing rooms, owners one bedroom apartment, four kitchens, dance studio and exercise area, parking attendants and bus drivers lounge, offices, three-car garage, and two award-winning dressing rooms that have been featured in numerous national publications.”
The parking lot at the theater can accommodate 508 parking spaces for vehicles, as well as 11 bus parking spots.
On May 31, 2017 the backstage area of The Shoji Tabuchi Theatre caught fire and has been closed to the public since. The fire damaged a large amount of electrical equipment, including extension cords, battery equipment and communication equipment.
Additionally, there was some water in the backstage area, and smoke damage, which spread throughout the stage and auditorium area, and into the front where the gift shop, concessions and ticket booths are located.
Since the fire, Shoji Tabuchi has performed small engagements at other theaters in Branson, including The Clay Cooper Theatre.
Recently, the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex announced Tabuchi would be performing inside their The Little Opry Theatre for the 2022 Branson show season. The show, titled An Evening with Shoji, will begin 8 p.m. performances this spring. An official start date for the show has not yet been announced. Visit littleopry.com
Information complied from this story is courtesy of crexi.com. A link to the Shoji Tabuchi Theatre listing can be found with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
