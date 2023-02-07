Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season.
Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. Additionally, this offering is good for Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
Legends in Concert guests who are area residents can also receive preferred seating, which is rows one through five at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre for $15 (plus taxes or fees). Legends guests also have the chance to receive a free upgrade to preferred seating by donating a new 18 inch or smaller stuffed animal, which will be presented to the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County for the Tender Critters project.
Legends in Concert Branson opened for the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 3. The spring line-up features tributes to Michael Jackson, Pat Benatar, Willie Nelsen, The Blues Brothers and Elvis.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit legendsinconcert.com/branson or to reserve tickets call the box office at 417-339-3003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.