A newly opened music venue in Branson is not only giving singer/songwriters the opportunity to perform their original concepts in front of a live audience, but is also providing a loving, encouraging and judgment free environment for them to perform in.
The Nest Concert Venue, which hosted its first event toward the end of 2022, was founded by longtime Branson Entertainers Tom and Andrea Brett. The venue sits within the Brett owned NuVive Medical Clinic in Branson. Andrea explained, one day a rather large conference found itself bare and empty inside of the joint and neuropathy medical clinic.
“When Tom opened his clinic, at first he was using that room to hold educational seminars, so that room was in use. But then they found other alternatives for that, so that room was just sitting empty,” Andrea said. “We just got this idea that maybe that would be a really cool place to have a little venue where we could continue encouraging people to keep writing, but also to put together a whole show to do concerts. That’s where the idea of The Nest was born.”
After being a part of the Branson entertainment scene for more than two decades, Andrea said building The Nest was the next step for The Bretts.
“When we finished up our Christmas show last season as being the last full season of us doing shows, it was like ‘How can we keep in this business that’s going to be significant for Branson and in a way that keeps us involved in the music scene and in doing something meaningful and legacy building?’ Because original music has always been just in our hearts, this just seemed to make sense,” Andrea said.
Andrea explained how being a family of original songwriters themselves helped ignite the fire for them to be the ones to offer such a venue in Branson.
“Ninety-nine percent of all the music done in the production shows in Branson are cover tunes. We’ve always had a passion for original music,” Andrea said. “In our show, The Bretts show, pretty much ever since we started we have at least been doing two or three, sometimes up to five, of our own original songs in our show; knowing that was a bit of a risk, but also that was just important to us. Original music is what distinguishes you from everyone else.”
Back in August 2020, the results of a nine-month study of the Branson theater industry were completed and then presented by a London-based firm called Sound Diplomacy, who were hired by the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. One of the items listed in the Branson opportunities section of the study was the fact visitors were expressing more interest in original music, yet many theaters only featured music in the form of cover songs.
Andrea said based on that study, the Brett family knew they were on the right path when they had their show and were remaining on track with the opening of The Nest.
“It would be awesome if when people come to town and are looking for something to do in Branson, that they go, ‘Hey, I wonder what’s playing at The Nest? Let’s go listen to some original music,’” Andrea said. “We would want it to be on the plate with all the other offerings in Branson as a place to come, not just as a place for locals, but for out of town visitors who want to see something new and different.”
Serving as The Nest’s inaugural concert, The Brett family hosted ‘Noel! A Holiday Evening with The Brett Family,’ which featured music from Andrea’s new piano album “Noel.”
“Andrea wrote 12 arrangements of traditional Christmas music. She always does all of her own writing it seems like and she does a lot of arranging too,” Tom said. “My mother, who’s 89 in August, Andrea, my wife…and my daughter Briahna all played on that album and they did a release concert on Nov. 26.”
For their debut concert of 2023, The Nest featured BOXEN with opener Emmett Franz on March 13.
“We were essentially sold out. We had a few people that didn’t show up to take their seats, which always happens. For the size of the venue, we thought it was great,” Tom said. “I think Emmett Franz just blew everybody away. I don’t think hardly anybody knew who Emmett Franz was, other than his fans that he brought which were plentiful. The pre-show was very well received.”
Andrea added, it had been BOXEN’s idea to invite Franz to be a part of their concert, which she agreed worked out great.
“We’ve always followed (BOXEN) and loved their music,” Andrea said. “We went to their album release when they did that a few months ago and we attended that and we always try to support them. We love their music and it was a perfect match to have them be the first concert.”
Another unique facet of The Nest, is not only are the featured artists being given the chance to showcase their very own songs, but they are performing at a ticketed event for which they will be paid for their time.
“All of these artists are used to doing their original music for nothing. They don’t get paid for it,” Andrea said. “They’re not used to having a ticketed event. We feel like it’s really important, because from our own experience, we know how much work it is to put together a show. We know how much effort goes into writing a show and producing a show and getting it ready to perform. It’s a lot of work and it deserves to be compensated. That’s why The Nest are ticketed events.”
Tom added, one of their goals with The Nest is to help change the communities mentality when it comes to paying to see original music played live, but also the mentality of those who are singer/songwriters.
“We’ve got some really topnotch level writers and they need to start thinking of themselves as professionals. A lot of them that perform in the shows say, ‘I am a professional, I perform in a show and I write songs on the side.’ I would love to change that around to be I’m a singer/songwriter who also plays in a Branson show,” Tom said. “We’re not trying to put the Branson show performances down to a different level at all. We think it’s a very high level we offer here, but we think the people need to lead as the artist, not just as an employee.”
While The Nest will be primarily used for original artist concerts, the venue will also serve as the new monthly meeting location for an event known as Jam Jams. The creation of Jam Jams, which have been taking place in the basement of the Bretts home for around the last 15 years, can be traced back to when their son Brydon Brett was in college.
“They would have people come over who were songwriters and they would all share a song and a bunch of people would gather and listen to them,” Andrea said. “We have tried to hold them once a month pretty consistently for all those years just in our basement where the singer/songwriters from the community would just come and share a song or two. One thing that we noticed is they would come, they would sing a song or two and then they’d come the next month and sing a song or two and we realized there’s a lot of talent here.”
The Jam Jams are a free event at The Nest, with the next one scheduled for Friday, April 21.
“The Jam Jam is a different format. It is definitely focused on the songwriters. It is not a concert at all. Everybody sings a song. If we have time, discuss it,” Tom said. “It’s to build community amongst the songwriters and to give feedback and encouragement to each other. That’s really the purpose of that, much more than trying to perform in front of an audience.”
Andrea added, the cool thing about the Jam Jams are the very nurturing atmospheres.
“There’s no judgment. Everybody’s super encouraging of each other and everybody becomes friends. We’re trying to grow that,” Andrea said. “We’ve had some new people move out and some of the same people for a long time. We would really like to encourage getting new blood at the Jam Jams, because that will only raise the bar.”
For their next concert, The Nest will feature the talents of Tucker Tillis at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
“Tucker Tillis calls himself a second cousin, twice removed of Mel’s,” Tom said with a chuckle. “He’s just so real. He’s real and raw in a lot of ways. I’d say that. He’s really honest in his presentations, so it should be a really good concert. It will be different. It won’t be BOXEN. He’s not a major instrumentalist. He’s very enduring.”
Regardless of his genealogy jokes, Andrea said he has the Tillis songwriting DNA for sure.
“His music is really interesting and he has a very soulful voice,” Andrea said, “He has really great lyrics, very clever, thoughtful lyrics and a real soulful voice. It should be a really fun and interesting night. Definitely different than Emmett and BOXEN, but it will be cool…This will be his first time ever to do a full concert. We don’t know exactly how it’s going to turn out, but we’ve heard enough of his music to say, ‘Yeah, it’s time he takes this to the next step.’”
Following Tillis’ performance this month, The Nest will then welcome Santino Tomasetti next month on Monday, May 22. Last year Tomasetti, who is a global as well as Branson entertainer, released his debut album of original music called “Long Time Coming.”
Tickets to attend a concert at The Nest, which is a 55 seat venue, are $20 per person. Singer/songwriters who would like additional information about headlining a concert at The Nest in the future can send an email to info@nestconcerts.com. Anyone interested in participating in Jam Jams can sign up to do so at nestconcert.com/events.
The Nest Concert Venue is located at 800 State Highway 248 Bldg. 3A in Branson. For additional information or to view future dates for concerts or Jam Jams visit nestconcerts.com.
