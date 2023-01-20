Two Hollister students were recognized for their talents after winning the Hollister School District Talent Show on Friday, Jan. 13.
The talent show returned to Hollister after several years of being away, mostly due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 show featured 21 Hollister Students, ranging from grades kindergarten to 12th grade, took to the stage to showcase their abilities in front of close to 200 attendees.
Following all performances, only two were given the destination of top talents. For the Hollister Middle School/High School Division, 8th Grader Bennett Stamoulis won with his singing performance of “Bang!” by ARJ. In the Hollister Elementary Division, Chance Nobles won with his singing performance of “Car Radio” by 21 Pilots.
This year’s talent show can be credited to Hollister Middle School and High School Choir Director Lauren Reedy, who organized the return of the annual fundraising event. Tickets for admission into the talent show were $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. Reedy explained the funds raised during the show will benefit the Hollister Choir Department.
“The show choir and the marching band are currently working on a trip to Disney World during spring break,” Reedy said. “So we are using every opportunity we can to fundraise money to help the students get there. That is where the money this year will be going.”
The other talent show participates included: Skyleigh Neitzel, Becky Barny, Shareka James, Emma Jacinto, Jessica Barney, Grayson Stevens, Isaac Wilson, Cassandra Greenamyer, Kai Gard, Sophie Mitchel, Wyatt Boedefeld, David Jones, Adalynn Bush, Olivia Buttram, Lindsey Jackson, Emma Spurling, Benjamin Stevens, Faith Willis and Addison White.
As part of the evening of entertainment, The Blue Harmony Show Choir also performed their show “See Me In A Crown.” This performance was their first and only public performance before the group travels to Mt. Vernon on Saturday, Jan. 21, for their first competition of the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.