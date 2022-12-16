More than 40 area foster and adoptive families took part in the 9th Annual Branson Family Gifting Show on Monday, Dec. 12.
Hosted by the Joyful Heart Music Foundation, the annual production was once again featured at the Branson Famous Theatre. As a part of the show, nearly 300 attendees were treated to the musical, vocal, poetic and/or comedic talents of Harmony Trio, Jim Barber, Aliana Good, Gary Dooms, Dylan Pratt, Penny Cardin-Loden, and Randy Plummer.
Ahead of the show, folks were given the opportunity to visit with two miniature horses inside the Branson Famous Theatre lobby. The two horses, Blue and Dez, were dressed as Santa’s reindeer and brought to Branson by Hoofprints On My Heart out of Jefferson County, Missouri.
This year, the 44 foster and adoptive families in attendance were presented with Blessing Baskets at the end of the show. The Blessing Baskets included items like toys, baby diapers, gift cards, bibles, games, small tools, gloves, blankets and other needed items.
As always, the show was also open to the public. Folks were able attend the show with a donation of $15 or more per person at the door. The funds collected are used to continue the annual hosting of the production and the creation of the Blessing Baskets.
Those who were unable to attend the show, but would still like to make a financial contribution can mail a check to P.O. Box 1911 in Branson. For additional information contact Melonie Barber at 417-527-6598 or visit the Joyful Heart Music Foundation page on Facebook.
