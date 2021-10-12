The Taney County Fairgrounds welcomed hundreds of folks into the stands at the arena the evening of Saturday, Oct. 9 as it hosted the Oklahoma Boys Promotions Demolition Derby.
The derby night featured full-size, compacts, powerwheels, lawnmowers and kids foot race categories. Full-size winners were 1st: Jeff Peeples, 2nd: Logan Black, 3rd: Magan Davenport, 4th: Floyd Guynes and 5th: Shawn Pryor. Compact winners were 1st: Chris Clancy, 2nd: Garrett Burk, and 3rd: Samantha Blundell. Winners of the remaining categories were not made available as of press time.
For additional information visit ‘Oklahoma Boys Promotions’ or ‘Taney County Fair’ pages on Facebook.
