The Yak is back and this time he’ll be staying for the entire year.
After several seasons of only doing limited engagements in Branson, Yakov Smirnoff is returning the stage of his theater in 2023 for a full season of performances. In celebration of his 30th Anniversary in Branson, Smirnoff will open with a 7:30 p.m. show on Tuesday, April 4.
Last season, Smirnoff opened up his theater to a short lived hologram production. The events which transpired approximately a year ago now, Smirnoff said are the partial inspiration behind his full season return.
“We had a Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison show that was supposed to be here for three years, so I kind of figured, ‘Hey, this is great. I can just come in whenever I want to.’ All I had scheduled last year was 21 shows in the fall because all the other time would have been busy with the other shows. Unfortunately they folded like three weeks into their run,” Smirnoff said. “At that point I was already just committed to those and other shows around the country. I really like Branson and there was a certain amount of desire to go back to Hollywood in the past. After COVID, that changed. I no longer desire to go there.”
Looking toward this year, Smirnoff said he went ahead and crafted three shows per week into most weeks, which he felt to be a reasonable schedule. The secondary, but much larger piece of inspiration behind his full season return, Smirnoff said, is his work on a new book.
“It’s a serious book about relationships for younger people, for people who are single. That’s what I’m passionate about. There’s a lot of things that happen there that have to do with unconscious attraction, which is what this book is all about. When I write something, I like for it to have some humorous angle to it even though it’s a legitimately serious book. Having an opportunity to work on the book and having an opportunity to put it in front of my audience to see if they’re in agreement with me on certain topics. They have a way to tell me that we are or we’re not through laughter or through comments after the show. So it really becomes what it’s been for these last 30 years for me, it’s a laboratory of laughter.”
Smirnoff explained it occurred to him he could develop his book and share ideas with his audiences all from the comfort of Branson.
“People are watching me develop new routines depending on what’s going on in my life and what I’m passionate about at that time,” Smirnoff said. “That’s why I said, ‘Why am I running around the country doing different gigs somewhere else, when I have a beautiful theater and I can do it here?…Now I’m totally content being here and actually excited about this opportunity with the audience that gives me that energy.”
In his show, Smirnoff has become known for creating a connection to those in the audience and instead of performing for crowds inside the theater he has a conversation with them.
“I think the audience appreciates me being open with them and so if there are emotions that come up they are very supportive and they feel bad too. Because when I’m talking about me, I’m talking about everyone else as well at the same time,” Smirnoff said. “Everyone has those moments in life where they lose something or lose someone or they’re rejoicing in laughter and happiness. That’s kind of a rollercoaster ride that I like to take my audience on.”
Most recently Smirnoff was down in Florida performing where he had the chance to share some of this material with crowds.
“The show that I’m developing is called ‘Gift of Happily Ever After’ and the audience was just eating it up because it’s about them. It’s about their beginning as a couple either five or 50 years ago and they experience a lot of laughter and then slowly it happens to everybody, that laughter goes away because we get too busy with other things,” Smirnoff said. “My goal is to explain in this book and in my show how laughter is created…You can have that recipe of how to create that laughter in your personal life. And it feels great to give everybody a gift that they can take home and hopefully some of them will put it to work.”
Smirnoff said this recipe for laughter is something he has wanted to share for around two decades now, with his first attempt being shortly after his divorce.
“I did a Broadway show for two months at the American Airline Theatre and that was called ‘As Long as We Both Shall Laugh.’ That was 2003 when I took it there. The New York Times gave it a wonderful review. I’ve been testing this and trying this formula, it keeps being improved, because to make it so it’s easily repeatable that’s taken since 2003, so 20 years,” Smirnoff said. “I really think this year of writing the book, putting the new elements into the show will continue to tweak it, so when the book comes out and I am on different talk shows promoting the book I have that recipe simple to say, here’s ingredient one, ingredient two, ingredient three and you have all of them to make a decision and give each other that gift and live happily ever after.”
Smirnoff said the audience for his show knows no age restrictions as no one is ever too young or too old to learn how to laugh. He added, he hopes his book will reach people who are in relationships and struggling to laugh, but also those looking to form their first love.
“When the book comes out I’ll do a tour of colleges and reach people who are embarking on a search for the love of their life, but they have no idea because so many things have changed,” Smirnoff said. “Some of the things are DNA they’re just not aware of, some things are societal changes that happened over the last 100 years and something that is also running their lives that they’re not aware of is their life script. What they picked up from their parents, from their grandparents, teachers, etc. If you’re not conscious about this. Carl Jung, a psychologist, said in the 1800s…‘Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.’ That is kind of the premise of the whole book saying, “Let me show you consciously what you may be doing and not be aware of that.”
To help kickoff his 30th Anniversary in Branson, Smirnoff is offering a 2-for-1 ticket price to residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Greene, Benton, Boone and Carroll counties. This area appreciation deal will only be available for the first two weeks of shows from Tuesday, April 4 to Saturday, April 15.
Showtimes for Smirnoff’s shows in Branson will be on select Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. April through September and at 2 p.m in October and November. The Yakov Smirnoff Theatre is located at 470 State Highway 284 in Branson.
For additional information on the show or to reserve tickets call 417-336-3838 or visit yakov.com.
