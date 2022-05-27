A large public warehouse liquidation three-day auction featuring items from both Silver Dollar City and the former Celebration City has been announced.
The auction, which is being hosted by Essick Auction and Realty and Three Creeks Auction, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 2, Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, at Celebration City. All three auctions will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
“This auction combines many collectibles and memorabilia from Branson and Route 66 history as well as like new items from Silver Dollar City’s warehouse, attractions and storage,” a press release from the auction company stated. “You won’t want to miss any of the three auction days, each day will include a unique part of Ozark Mountain history and like new seasonal décor, antiques, furniture, floral, vehicles, large prop and set pieces, theme park costumes, signage, neon signs, and much more!”
Additionally the auction will include items like antique vehicles, large neon signage, Route 66 memorabilia, tons of antiques, display cabinets, a large carousel, passenger busses, large amounts of new seasonal décor, signs, floral, metal décor, lots of scrap metal from old commercial diner equipment and more.
A $10 gate admission for the weekend is required for all attendees who are age 18 and older. Those age 17 and under will be admitted for free. Live and online bidding for this auction is optioned and no preview will be available.
Celebration City is located at 1383 MO-376 in Branson. Parking will be on the west side of the park across from the Steak & Shake. Concessions and restrooms will be open and available on the grounds during the auctions.
For additional information on the auctions call 417-693-3178 or 417-839-9979. Photos and listings of additional auction items can be found at essickauctionservice.com/upcoming-auctions.
