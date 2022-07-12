The Branson Regional Arts Councils is hosting open auditions for its upcoming production of Hello Dolly! this month.
Auditions will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, July 23, at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson. The production is looking for cast members ages 13 and up and will be directed by Jake Deck.
Those planning to audition will need to prepare a 60 second cut of a musical theatre song to show off their range and acting skills and are asked to bring an MP3 track or YouTube karaoke track to use as no a cappella auditions will be held. Additionally, there will be a dance audition and participants are asked to dress accordingly in appropriate clothing and footwear they’ll be comfortable moving in.
“This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history,” BRAC stated in a press release. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. Rated G.”
Character breakdowns include the following:
—Dolly Levi: Matchmaker, widow, meddler, opportunist, life-loving, commanding, strong stage presence. Vocal range: alto-soprano. Dance ability: some.
—Horace Vandergelder: Well-known half-a-millionaire, widower, owns the Feed Store, gruff, set in his ways, authoritative. Vocal range: baritone. Dance ability: some.
—Cornelius Hackl: Head clerk at the Feed Store, energetic, enthusiastic, and adventurous. Stage age: 30-35. Vocal range: baritone-tenor. Dance ability: some
—Barnaby Tucker: Assistant to Cornelius at the Feed Store, naïve, energized, follower. Stage age: 17-20. Vocal range: baritone. Dance ability: some
—Irene Molloy: Owns the Hat Shop, widow, beautiful, smart, fun-loving. Stage age: 30-35. Vocal range: soprano. Dance ability: strong.
—Minnie Fay: Irene’s assistant, naïve, straight-laced, fresh, follower. Stage age: 17-20. Vocal range: mezzo-soprano. Dance ability: strong.
—Ambrose Kemper: Struggling artist, good-natured, accommodating, wants to marry Ermengarde. Stage age: 19-23. Vocal range: tenor. Dance ability: moderate
—Ermengarde: Horace’s niece, whining, high-strung, wants to marry Ambrose. Stage age: 17-20. Vocal range: any. Dance ability: strong.
—Ernestina: Accommodating, good-time girl. Stage age: 30-45. Vocal range: any. Dance ability: some
—Rudy: Maitre’d of the Harmonia Gardens, proper, commanding. Stage age: 40-60. Vocal range: bass. Dance ability: some.
—Mrs. Rose: Street vendor: Alto/Soprano Dance ability: Some
—Judge: A strong character actor with presence. Baritone. No Dance
—Clerk: Looking for a strong actor with good comedic timing. Tenor. Some Dance ability plus
—Horse: Looking for athletic dancers that are strong dancers with some tumbling ability
Tentative rehearsal schedule will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 6 p.m. Some Saturdays might also have choreography rehearsals at 2 p.m. as well. If these days are conflicts to auditioners, they are asked to share their availability when signing in to the audition.
There will be a total of 12 public performances for this production between Sept. 8 and 25, at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S Commercial Street in Branson. For additional information contact Karie at 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
