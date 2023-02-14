Pink Jeep Tours Branson is giving Kansas City Chiefs fans the chance to shout the name of the Super Bowl LVII winners from atop Mount Baird with a special limited time offering.
Now through Friday, March 3, Chiefs fans will receive 50% off their Pink Jeep Tour in Branson by wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear for their tour.
“Pink Jeep Tours and the Kansas City Chiefs both started their legacies in 1960, and as a sister company to Silver Dollar City, our roots in Missouri run surprisingly deep,” Pink Jeep Tours President John Fitzgibbons III said. “We in Branson are proud members of the Chiefs Kingdom and look forward to bringing that Big Red energy off-road.”
To secure the 50% off Chiefs fan discount, book any Branson tour between now and March 3 at pinkjeep.com/branson and apply code CHIEFS23 at check-out. Then show up for the Pink Jeep Tour decked out in Kansas City Chiefs attire, which can be Chiefs gear or red and gold attire of any type.
“You may think you know Branson like the back of your hand, but you’ve never seen it like this,” a press release from Pink Jeep Tours stated. “Tours venture past scenic overlooks, lakeside landmarks and ascend off-road 4x4 trails to the private summit of storied Baird Mountain. From there, you’ll cast your eyes across a panoramic view of Table Rock Lake that puts Philadelphia ponds to shame.”
Founded in 1960 and based in Sedona, Arizona, Pink Jeep Tours provides unique, unforgettable tour experiences to Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, Branson and the Smoky Mountains, for visitors from around the world. With a fleet of over 150 cutting-edge vehicles and originally inspired by a Hawaiian hotel in the late 1950s, the iconic color has become synonymous with world-class adventure.
Pink Jeep Tours Branson is located at 3310 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit pinkjeep.com/Branson.
